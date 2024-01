Dricus’ win does wonders for SA

The South African beat Sean Strickland by split decision in their fight in Toronto.

Picture: Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa celebrates with the middleweight title belt following his win over Sean Strickland of the United States during the UFC 297 event. Photo by Vaughn Ridley / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

It may have been a win by just a single point, but the victory of Dricus du Plessis over Sean Strickland to take the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title is in the record books.

Like the Springboks who toiled and battered their way to the Rugby World Cup last year, Du Plessis has worked long and hard to get to this point and had to put it all on the line in the early hours of Sunday’s fight in Toronto.

ALSO READ: PICS: Dricus du Plessis — bloodied and bruised but unbroken

Touchingly, the first thing he did after being declared winner of the five-round bout was to ask for “his” South African flag to drape proudly over his shoulders.

The underdog

It was a reminder to us back at home that we can still be proud of our country and a message to the rest of the world – and the audience for UFC mixed martial arts is massive – that we can still go toe-to-toe with the best in the world of sport… and come out on top.

Best of all was the fact that the bookies had him as the underdog going into the fight and entertainment megastar Drake found out to his cost never to underestimate a South African, after he bet $700 000 (about R13.3 million) on a Strickland win.

The victory will have given positive exposure to South Africa, both at home and globally and, more importantly, may result in this country soon hosting a UFC spectacular.

ALSO READ: PICS: Meet Vasti Spiller, the woman who melts UFC fighter Dricus du Plessis’ heart

That could mean a significant boost in tourism revenue, not only in actual visitors travelling here for the fight, but in long-term spin-offs from all the exposure.

Du Plessis has, like the Springboks before him, inspired many youngsters to set their sporting goals high and, like any successful sportsman or woman, to put in the very hard yards in training.

Thanks, Dricus, you’ve done wonders for the country you clearly love.