Gcaleka will do everything in her power to make her dream come true

By Mandla Mthembu

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen summed it up very well when he described the release of the much-awaited report on Phala Phala farm scandal by acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka on Friday as “nothing more than a whitewash”.

This report has raised a lot of speculation whether Gcaleka is captured or not.

With large sums of US dollars hidden inside furniture at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm, many expected her to do what is noble and expose Ramaphosa’s wrongdoing in the saga.

But, instead, the office of the public protector did the opposite of what it is mandated to do, and cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in relation to the executive ethics code at the expense of accountability.

It seems the fall guys in this matter will be Ramaphosa’s top bodyguard Major-General Wally Rhoode and sergeant Hlulani Rekhoto, a member of the presidential protection services, after Gcaleka implicated them in improper conduct and maladministration.

She has instructed the national police commissioner to take action within 60 days against the duo over their handling of the investigations.

Ever since Ramaphosa ascended the presidency, he has shown zero interest in accounting, if not streaks of dictatorship.

He has spit on his claim that he respects the rule of law and has corrupted the institutions that preserve our democracy just because he doesn’t want to vacate office.

The state is being used to advance the interest of a sitting president rather than the public.

The constitution is being violated and even the justice system is mum, as if its business as usual.

All this signalling that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture report was just a farce.

For what it claimed to have been state capture during the reign of former president Jacob Zuma, is no different from what Ramaphosa is doing now.

Integrity is being eroded and we risk being a country where authorities have zero respect for the law and do as they please without consequences.

It is clear Gcaleka is not interested in doing her job, but is solely comfortable with wasting taxpayers’ money on her salary and flimsy reports.

It is clear she is eyeing the position of the Public Protector and will do everything in her power to make her dream come true.

This report is a clear indication she is singing for her supper. And fortunately for her, she has passed the interview for the top post with distinction.

Because Ramaphosa has no choice but to reward her for protecting him.

And now how are we supposed to trust Gcaleka? She has proven herself to be a woman with no strong character whatsoever.

She succumbs to pressure and risks destroying the stature of the office once she is in charge.

A public protector who writes reports that are not worth the paper they are written on, does not deserve this role of being the police of those who violate the law, especially those in the executive arm of the state.

To South Africans, she has rendered herself incompetent because she blew the only opportunity to woo them.

She has sold her soul to the devil and there is no way out.

However, as much as Ramaphosa is cleared, this is just a temporary victory. For once he is no longer president, history will judge him harshly.

To make matters worse, the ANC is clapping hands for Gcaleka and this shows total disregard for what is wrong or right.

There is no reason for this report not to be taken for a review. For failure to do so, the institution of the public protector will not stop writing reports based on fear or favour.

