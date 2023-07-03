Opposition parties question public protector’s Phala Phala report review

By Faizel Patel

Just hours after acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala saga, opposition parties were sharpening their knives in the hope that her report will be taken under review.

Releasing a final report into the matter on Friday, Gcaleka upheld similar findings from her preliminary report in March into the Phala Phala matter.

The report concluded that there was no proof Ramaphosa was actively involved in the running of Phala Phala or had received remuneration.

The public protector protector investigated the 2020 burglary at the president’s farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, following complaints lodged by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula and two members of the public.

Sharpening knives

The ATM announced it would take the report on review, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would consult its lawyers.

John Steenhuizen said Gcaleka’s report was “nothing more than a whitewash of the entire sordid Phala Phala scandal”.

“Given that Advocate Gcaleka is vying for the top job within the Office of the Public Protector, her report read more like a job interview than a concluded investigation.

“By burying the merits of this investigation in legal jargon and semantics, and contorting the law in her interpretation of both the Executive Members Ethics Act and the Constitution, she has attempted to paint President Cyril Ramaphosa as nothing more than an innocent bystander to the Phala Phala scandal,” Steenhuisen said.

Legal action

Steenhuisen added the DA will be consulting with its lawyers to take the report on review.

“We believe it contains a number of misinterpretations of the relevant pieces of legislation, and presents a worrying lack of evidence that the Office of the Public Protector itself has seemingly failed to source.

“In doing so, Advocate Gcaleka has muddied the waters of a matter to which South Africans still do not have any clear answers,” Steenhuisen added.

Presidency on Phala Phala

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that he has in no way violated his oath of office in the Phala Phala scandal.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they had noted Gcaleka’s report which absolves Ramaphosa of alleged abuse of power or breaches of the executive ethics code.

“The president has always maintained that he was not a party to any wrongdoing or violation of his oath of office,” Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa was accused of concealing a robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo on 9 February, and later paying off suspects who stole millions in foreign currency for their silence.

