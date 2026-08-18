Griquas’ class of 2026 could have slain All Blacks giants again

Thirty years ago, Andre Markgraaff coached Griquas held an All Blacks 18-18 draw on 27 August 1996, the only provincial side to do so.

Last Friday night, Griquas put more than 50 points over the Sharks XV at Hoffe Park. Three days before the All Blacks did the same in Durban.

Granted, the Sharks did manage to dot down in Kimberley as opposed to Kings Park, where they couldn’t get over the whitewash.

Last Tuesday night, SuperSport presenter Motshidisi Mohono tweeted, “Faf and the Cheetahs would’ve scored”.

It caused a frisson, because the Sharks are supposed to be South Africa’s Galacticos, massively resourced, the envy of all the other unions, with the exception perhaps of the Motsepe/Rupert Bulls.

The Sharks have been underperforming, proof if any was needed, that money cannot buy happiness and it might just be the root of all evil if the fans’ response after last week’s highly publicised rebrand is anything to go by.

But “Mots” had a point. Thirty years ago, Kimberley was totally aflutter at the prospect of playing the All Blacks. Kimberley is probably the only other South African city outside Cape Town where New Zealand almost has home ground advantage.

Kimberley’s daily, the Diamond Fields Advertiser, one-eyed in the very best traditions of local media, did its utmost to whip up sentiment, dubbing the peacock blues giant-killers before the All Blacks even hit town.

And on 27 August, 1996, Griquas didn’t disappoint. Coached by the legendary Andre Markgraaff, the team held the All Blacks to an 18-18 draw. Griquas were the only provincial side to do so.

The All Blacks pumped everyone else in their path: Boland 32- 21, Western Province 28-12, Natal 43-40 (a helluva lot closer than last week’s carnage).

Imagine the excitement in Bloem or Kimberley at the prospect of hosting the All Blacks, think of the memories that would have made for the next 30 years because those two unions don’t get to host major games any more; Hoffe Park hosted South Africa A v England in 1994, then the British & Irish Lions popped in and played Griquas in 1997, followed by the Irish the following year.

Since then, nothing. But our United Rugby Championship sides get matches and then whinge about pre-season pressures and field undercooked sides to under-filled stadiums.

If the All Blacks had come to Kimberley, there wouldn’t have been a seat to spare. Who knows if coach Pieter Bergh’s class of 2026 wouldn’t have slain giants again?

They definitely wouldn’t have died wondering.