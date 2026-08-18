Teachers breaking as social workers, NGOs collapse around schools

South Africa is not facing a shortage but an erosion of the care system, as 49% of 1513 teachers want leave, and 57% of no-fee schools overwork.

South Africa is not simply facing a teacher shortage, it is witnessing the erosion of the entire system of care that should surround a school.

We are losing teachers, the social workers who support them and the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to which they refer vulnerable children.

These are not three separate crises. They are one crisis and it is unfolding now.

Much of the recent public debate has focused on whether South Africa can replace retiring teachers quickly enough.

Almost half of public school teachers are aged 50 or older, while more than 17 000 teaching posts were vacant in January.

But the pressure driving teachers from the profession extends far beyond the classroom.

Teachers are being expected to do more, the services on which they rely to assist children in crisis are weakening or being defunded.

A recent survey involving 1 513 teachers across all nine provinces found 49% wanted to leave the profession within the next decade. This figure increased to 57% among teachers working in nofee schools.

Only 2% said they no longer enjoyed working with children.

The reasons were overwork, inadequate remuneration and an overwhelming administrative burden.

Teachers regularly deal with disclosures of abuse, parental alcoholism, gangsterism, drug use and pregnancy – sometimes even in primary schools.

They must attempt, often unsuccessfully, to secure the assistance of a social worker.

Teachers can carry a great deal when they have to refer a vulnerable child. What ultimately breaks them is being expected to serve as both the first responder and the last resort.

The state’s psychosocial support network in public schools is extraordinarily thin.

The entire public education sector employs only 761 social services professionals, including 232 educational psychologists, to serve about 12.8 million pupils. This equates to roughly one psychosocial professional for every 17 000 children.

This cannot be regarded as an adequate service. For decades, much of this gap has been filled by the NGO sector.

Child welfare branches, the SA National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca), National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders shelters and trauma centres provide the services to which teachers turn when children need specialised assistance. These are collapsing.

The department of social development is the constitutionally mandated custodian of social welfare. It carries an enormous responsibility.

South Africa operates a mixed-welfare model in which the state funds NGOs to perform much of the front-line work.

When an NGO welfare office closes and its case files are transferred to the department “to ensure continuity of services”, that continuity depends on an institution that is already stretched beyond capacity.

NGOs are a vital part of the country’s welfare delivery system. Their networks of trust, specialist knowledge and local reach have been built over decades and cannot simply be recreated overnight.

In Gauteng, the Gauteng Care Crisis Committee, representing more than 500 organisations, reported three months into the 2026-27 financial year that many NGOs still had not signed contracts or received payments.

Lifeline Vaal, which has served the Vaal triangle for 44 years, was unable to pay its staff from April.

On 31 July, NG Welfare Vanderbijlpark, a registered child-protection body, ceased operations and transferred its active cases to the department.

The crisis is national. KwaZulu-Natal reduced NGO funding from R755 million to R695 million in a single year.

In the Western Cape, the Child Protection Alliance, representing more than 70% of the province’s NGO child protection workers, has warned five years of frozen subsidies amount to a real-term reduction of between 20% and 25%.

Several offices have already closed and more are expected to follow.

Schools rely on bodies such as Sanca to provide outpatient treatment that allows children to remain with their families and continue attending school.

This support is possible only when these services remain operational.

Demand is increasing sharply. At the end of last year, children younger than 13 accounted for 10% of clients at Sanca’s Central Rand centre, up from 2%, while 44% of all clients were younger than 18.

When treatment is unavailable, schools are left with limited options, including suspension and exclusion. These responses can push already vulnerable children further away from the education system.

This is the connection that policymakers continue to overlook. Child protection functions as a network: a teacher identifies the warning signs, a school social worker coordinates the response and an NGO provides the specialised service. Remove the NGO from the mix and the entire system begins to fail.

Every welfare office that closes transfers more responsibility to those least equipped and resourced, teachers.

For the most vulnerable children, school is the only safe and predictable structure in their lives.

It is where they are fed, seen and linked to assistance.

South Africa must work towards placing a school social worker in every school and finalise the regulations governing school social work.

Draft regulations recognising school social work were released in 2020, but remain unfinalised six years later.

Finalising them is an urgent administrative step towards strengthening the entire support chain and providing direct relief to teachers.