Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Hiking the price of booze is the way to go

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

12 August 2025

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The death rate from alcohol in poorer communities would surely come down if booze prices were increased.

Hiking the price of booze is the way to go

Increasing alcohol prices could help curb alcohol deaths in vulnerable communities. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

South Africans travelling abroad are often gobsmacked by the price of booze, especially in European countries.

It’s not only our weak rand at play there, it’s also the fact that governments impose high taxes on alcohol to discourage consumption.

A similar thing has been proposed by Treasury and it is being fought tooth and nail by the big alcohol industry icons.

SA Breweries – via its CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac – believes that putting a minimum price per unit of alcohol would hurt the poor by making booze more expensive.

ALSO READ: Report reveals 1 in 5 alcoholic drinks are fake: Here’s how to spot them

Longtime community health expert Dr David Harrison – CEO of the DG Murray Trust – disagrees vehemently with this, pointing out on our pages today that the death rate from alcohol in poorer communities is 4½ times higher than wealthier ones.

Surely that would come down if booze prices went up? Harrison also points out that SAB sells its one-litre bottles of beer 2½ times cheaper than the equivalent in cans.

One litre of this cheaper beer is enough to put a person “well above the legal driving limit of 0.05%”.

Given that booze destroy lives, sparks gender-base violence and costs taxpayer money in repairing the damage it causes, we support the idea of hiking the price.

Read more on these topics

alcohol alcohol sales Editor’s Choice South African Breweries (SAB)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Hiking the price of booze is the way to go
News Gayton McKenzie apologises for being a troll but blames EFF for racism saga
News ‘Military veterans’ born in the 90s banked R3.5 million in business support
News ‘We’ve not broken any laws’: Operation Dudula to press on with ID checks after members freed on warning
Courts Supreme Court upholds 20-year sentence for former ANC MP in R6m AgriB-BBEE fraud case

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp