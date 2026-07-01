WATCH: ‘Compassion cannot replace capacity’: Tumisho Masha weighs in on anti-immigration protests

The actor posted a video on Instagram ahead of the March and March protest

Actor Tumisho Masha has shared his views on anti-immigration protests and rejected claims that South Africans are xenophobic.

Masha posted a video on Instagram ahead of the March and March protest movement, which was scheduled for 30 June.

In the video, Masha said it was time for South Africans to tell their own story.

“For weeks now, I have been watching international conversations about South Africa, and I think it’s time South Africans spoke for themselves.

“We are being painted as xenophobic, as lazy, and as a nation that hates other Africans, that’s not who we are,” he said.

He said South Africa had a long history of supporting other African countries but argued that its capacity was under strain.

“This is the same South Africa that has sent peacekeepers into the Democratic Republic of Congo, the same South Africa that stood with Mozambique against terrorism, the same South Africa that has welcomed millions of people from across our continent over decades, but compassion cannot replace capacity.”

Economic pressures and immigration enforcement

Masha said high unemployment and pressure on public services are valid reasons for the country to enforce its immigration laws.

“We’re sitting with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. Our hospitals are under pressure, schools are overcrowded and our police are stretched thin. Our economy is struggling to provide opportunities even for South Africans.

“Every sovereign nation has both the right and responsibility to secure its borders and enforce its immigration laws. That’s not hatred, that’s government.”

He urged South Africans to act peacefully, with principles and dignity.

“It’s time now for us to do what we need to do for our country. Peacefully, with principles and with dignity.

“It’s also time for the whole continent of Africa to stand up against corruption and mismanagement from our leaders so we don’t have to be refugees unable to live prosperous and free lives in ALL countries in Africa. One love to all people.”