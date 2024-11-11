MAP: Durban beaches still closed with several recording ‘poor water quality’

Here's how to check the one you'll be heading to.

With less than a month until holiday-goers flood into KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) for the festive season, several beaches in the popular Durban area have ‘poor water quality’ with two closed.

High levels of Enterococcus and/or Escherichia coli bacteria (E.coli) remain a problem along the southern coastal area, causing the eThekwini municipality in KZN to close beaches.

According to the municipality beach water quality results taken on 19 September, 6 beaches scored above 500 colony forming units (CFU) of E.coli.

eThekwini has been monitoring the water quality and their most recent report confirmed that Ansteys and Reunion beaches are still closed.

It is unclear if the beaches will remain closed for the festive season, but high E.coli levels make this likely.

ALSO READ: KZN residents urged to take precautions after lightning kills one, injures three

Durban beaches affected

Several other beaches, all south of the point, recorded ‘poor water quality’.

Here are those affected:

Ansteys

Umlaas

Reunion

Isipingo

Warner

Warner- baggies

Winkelspruit

Map: Durban beaches listed as of “poor water quality” by the municipality

Not the first time beaches have closed

This is not the first time eThekwini has been forced to close some beaches due to poor water quality.

Earlier this year, the municipality closed beaches due to heavy rainfall experienced in the areas.

The Umgababa Beach was the only beach that remained open in the south region.

The heavy rainfall affected the water quality of the water, which made the beaches unsafe for swimming.

“The closure of these beaches is due to damage caused by heavy rains on 13 January, which affected beach water quality in these regions.

“The heavy rain resulted in logs and other debris being washed into rivers and the sea,” it said.

ALSO READ: Suspected robber shot and wounded in Durban CBD

Millions to be spent on 24-hour security for Durban

According to The Citizen sister paper, Berea Mail, eThekwini, last week approved the budget for upgrading and making over the city’s popular tourism attraction.

The city’s spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, said, “eThekwini is all set for an enhanced festive season for visitors and residents following the approval to reallocate R5.4 million from the urban renewal budget to boost safety and the visitor experience on Durban’s beachfront during the festive season.”

As a component of the Festive Season Management Plan (FESMAC), the Beachfront Management Office (BMO) oversees these programs in collaboration with other city departments.

Furthermore, Sisilana said the budget shift ensures that essential functions, such as maintenance and safety.

“Improved safety and emergency services will be implemented with a 24-hour ambulance service stationed along the promenade and increased security at key locations,” she added.

NOW READ: WARNING: Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain on the cards for KZN and Gauteng