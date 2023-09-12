Opinion September 12, 2023 | 4:15 am

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

2 minute read

12 Sep 2023

04:15 am

There is still a long road ahead if we are to make history

By Editorial staff

But, guys – you’ve got your country behind you.

Springboks: There is still a long road ahead if we are to make history

The Springboks are in Pool B at the World Cup. Picture: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

As Bok fever sweeps the country and everybody wants to send messages to the national rugby team, we have one for Rassie, Jacques, Siya and the boys: Please don’t do that to us again… That would be a first half, like the one against Scotland on Sunday, where the Springboks headed to the changing room just 6-3 ahead. Many supporters would have had their hearts in their throats. ALSO READ: Springboks get World Cup defence off to solid start with Scotland win That first 10 minutes after the changeover made up for that stress, though, as the South Africans imposed…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

As Bok fever sweeps the country and everybody wants to send messages to the national rugby team, we have one for Rassie, Jacques, Siya and the boys: Please don’t do that to us again…

That would be a first half, like the one against Scotland on Sunday, where the Springboks headed to the changing room just 6-3 ahead. Many supporters would have had their hearts in their throats.

ALSO READ: Springboks get World Cup defence off to solid start with Scotland win

That first 10 minutes after the changeover made up for that stress, though, as the South Africans imposed their power on the Scots.

The win was no thing of beauty – and 11 points went begging through missed kicks… something which should not happen at this level.

But, as Siya himself said afterwards, sometimes someone has an off day – and there are plenty of others to step in, the Springbok squad has such depth.

ALSO READ: Rugby World Cup result: Springboks 18 Scotland 3

That’s good to know – as is the fact that now, with the Scots hurdle behind us, Jacques Nienaber and the coaching staff can test out a few other options.

There is still a long road ahead if we are to make history and bring the Webb Ellis Cup home for a record fourth time. But, guys – you’ve got your country behind you.

ALSO READ: Springboks fans warned against buying fake rugby shirts – Here’s where to get an original

Read more on these topics

Rugby World Cup siya kolisi Springboks

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe