As Bok fever sweeps the country and everybody wants to send messages to the national rugby team, we have one for Rassie, Jacques, Siya and the boys: Please don’t do that to us again…

That would be a first half, like the one against Scotland on Sunday, where the Springboks headed to the changing room just 6-3 ahead. Many supporters would have had their hearts in their throats.

That first 10 minutes after the changeover made up for that stress, though, as the South Africans imposed their power on the Scots.

The win was no thing of beauty – and 11 points went begging through missed kicks… something which should not happen at this level.

But, as Siya himself said afterwards, sometimes someone has an off day – and there are plenty of others to step in, the Springbok squad has such depth.

That’s good to know – as is the fact that now, with the Scots hurdle behind us, Jacques Nienaber and the coaching staff can test out a few other options.

There is still a long road ahead if we are to make history and bring the Webb Ellis Cup home for a record fourth time. But, guys – you’ve got your country behind you.

