Springboks fans warned against buying fake rugby shirts – Here’s where to get an original

SA Rugby is taking legal action in an attempt to protect supporters from knock-offs.

We are days away from the start of the Rugby World Cup, and Springboks fans are being warned against buying fake rugby shirts from online outlets claiming to be “official”.

SA Rugby said authentic Springbok supporters wear is only available online from a number of legitimate websites, such as www.sarugbyshop.co.za, and retailers such as Sportsmans Warehouse, Totalsports, Studio88, and Superbalist.

“We’ve seen many websites pop up online calling themselves ‘official’ to get on the Springbok bandwagon, but they never deliver, and consumers end up out of pocket,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“They cut-and-paste genuine marketing material from Nike to pass themselves off as having stock – even at discounted prices. But they are deceiving the public who should only purchase from established outlets from brands with which they are familiar.

“We realise many supporters are keen to get their hands on the new range from Nike, but we would warn them to only buy from official and well-known outlets or risk being defrauded.”

SA Rugby advised fans to stay away from websites such as SA Rugby Store or Rugby World Cup Store, as well as social media accounts advertising Springbok-branded gear at unrealistically reduced prices.

“SA Rugby is taking legal action in an attempt to protect supporters by having these sites taken down,” it said.