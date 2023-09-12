With Etzebeth sidelined, who will Boks pick at lock for second World Cup match?

Jean Kleyn was also not considered for the Scotland match because of a knee issue.

Is Jean Kleyn the man to step in for Eben Etzebeth against Romania? Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

The Springboks will be without their talisman Eben Etzebeth for their second Rugby World Cup game against Romania this weekend after he sustained a shoulder injury in the win against Scotland.

Etzebeth was replaced by RG Snyman after 25 minutes of the Boks’ first match at the World Cup in France, against Scotland, in Marseille, on Sunday.

The Boks managed to do without Etzebeth at the Stade Vélodrome as they defeated the Scots 18-3. However, fears that Etzebeth had picked up a serious injury were confirmed on Monday.

Speaking to the media, SA Rugby’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, confirmed the extent of Etzebeth’s injury, saying it would rule him out for a maximum of 10 days.

ALSO READ: Johan Ackermann on the Boks’ win against Scotland

Lock options

“It’s always tough in a game like that … opening game of the World Cup … but I do like the honesty when he said ‘Guys, I’ve got a sore shoulder’,” Erasmus said.

“At this stage, it looks like a seven to 10-day injury, so there is some time to manage him, but the scans will give us a definite on it. We might find out it’s much more serious, but at this stage, it looks like a 10-day injury.”

With Etzebeth out of Sunday’s match against Romania, though it is doubtful he would have played, the Boks will look to Jean Kleyn, if he is fit after missing out against Scotland with a knee problem, to take over at No 4 lock.

RG Snyman, who took over from Etzebeth against Scotland, is also an option, while Marvin Orie will also come into the mix, with Franco Mostert.

Romania lost their opening World Cup game to Ireland 82-8 and the Boks shouldn’t have too many issues recording a good win against them, as they already seem to have one eye on the big clash against Ireland the following week. The winner of that game will more than likely to Pool B.

Ireland game

“The Romania match is the most important one next, not just to get the result, but to improve enough to really give the No 1 team in the world [Ireland] a go,” Erasmus said.

“If we manage to win that one, then it will be a really interesting last round because I think Scotland have the ability to give Ireland a go. They are used to playing against them in the United Rugby Championship and the Six Nations.

“Ireland will come with a strong team against us, but they’re also playing Tonga this weekend, and it’s going to be nice and exciting. That’s what makes the World Cup so special and exciting at the same time,” he said.

Erasmus noted that while he was happy with the win against Scotland, the Boks had work to do.

“It was obviously far from a perfect performance (on Sunday), but we think we have a solid foundation to work from. Romania will definitely come out and give their all. In certain areas, they’ll really challenge us, but we have a base to improve from.”