Rugby World Cup: Springboks v Scotland — LIVE

The defending champions from the 2019 tournament, South Africa, take on Scotland in a Pool B game in Marseille.

It’s finally the Springboks‘ turn!

The defending champions from 2019 get their Rugby World Cup under way with a clash against Pool B rivals, Scotland, in Marseille, with kick off at 5.45pm on Sunday.

The Boks go into the game on the back of four straight wins, against Argentina (twice), Wales and New Zealand.

The Boks have won 23 of 28 matches against the Scots.

LIVE SCORING: South Africa v Scotland in Marseille

Updates of the RWC2023 match will appear below. For the latest posts please refresh.

The Boks and Scotland are in Pool B with Ireland, Romania and Tonga.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has picked Damian Willemse at fullback for the match, with Jasper Wiese at No 8. Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe are the wings. The Boks have opted for a 6-2 split of forwards and backs on their bench; Grant Williams and Willie le Roux will be the backs replacements.

Scotland’s team is as expected, with mercurial Finn Russell the key man at flyhalf.

TEAMS

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (c), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Willie le Roux

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie (capt); Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Bench: Dave Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Ollie Smith