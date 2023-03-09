Madonsela, and other witnesses, deserve better treatment

Editorial staff

Thuli Madonsela was respected for the role she played as public protector for seven years, from 2009 until 2016, even though those implicated in her findings will say otherwise.

She was the author of the Nkandla report, which later laid the foundation for the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. She is now a Stellenbosch University professor and still commands the respect she deserves, seven years after she left the public limelight.

ALSO READ: ‘Report Mpofu to LPC’ for attack on Madonsela’s appearance, heritage

Honest, straight-talking and professional is what sets her apart from many others in public office.

Now, after two gruelling days at the Section 194 impeachment inquiry for suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, she has only enhanced that reputation as she proved again she is not afraid to stand up for what’s right, no matter the insults hurled her way.

While firm in her replies, she also doesn’t stoop to the low levels of those trying to besmirch her reputation. Mkhwebane’s defence advocate, Dali Mpofu, crossed the line, playing the “woman and not the ball”.

ALSO READ: Mkhwebane inquiry: Madonsela says she didn’t sign any reports on CIEX, Vrede

After hours of questioning by Mpofu, Madonsela hit back, saying: “Even by your standards, this was the lowest. To bring insults that have not been in the public domain, to bring them into this space. I am shocked beyond measure that you, as an advocate of the high court of this country, have taken slurs – a lot of them have never been said in parliament – that you have repeated now. They are about my looks … what you have brought was what president Zuma said in the streets into the records, and that is shocking and unprofessional.”

She added: “I was shocked that I was asked if I was an advocate or not, born here or not. The only thing I was not asked was whether I am a woman or not, and to prove it.”

ALSO READ: ‘You’re wasting taxpayers’ money’ – Madonsela tells Mpofu at Mkhwebane inquiry

Mpofu should never be able to continue as he has. He should be called to order – and disciplined. Madonsela, and other witnesses, deserve better.