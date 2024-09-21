Mother Nature is no laughing matter

As you read this, you’re probably shivering in some of the lowest maximum temperatures the Highveld has experienced all year.

A screengrab of a video showing snow along the Maluti Corridor in the Eastern Cape, shared by Sam Matiase on X.

Mother Nature has a sense of humour – at this time of the year certainly not dry, but possibly biting.

While some of us were celebrating Spring Day on 1 September or looking forward to Heritage Day on Tuesday (otherwise known as Braai Day) – and putting our winter woollies away, Mother Nature was saying: Really? Not so fast…

In some parts of the country, there will be snow and even Gautengers shouldn’t be surprised if they get a light dusting of the stuff.

Is this climate change? Who knows?

It might just be that the universe is trying to remind us that we should never take anything for granted, especially when it comes to the weather.

Or, on the principle of “no pain, no gain”, another reminder to appreciate warmer weather and the beauty it brings with it… when it finally banishes the cold.

On a serious note, though, this weather is serious.

People can die in this cold and our already notoriously bad drivers will be worse than ever if they encounter an unexpected patch of black ice.

So, be careful out there.

