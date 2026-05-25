Sibisi hails Pirates youngsters’ role in title glory

'Words can't describe how I am feeling right now,' Sibisi told SABC Sport after the match.

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has praised the side’s younger players for propelling the Buccaneers to a first Betway Premiership title in 14 years.

A 2-0 win over ORBIT College at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday meant the Buccaneers finally ended Mamelodi Sundowns’ grip on the league title.

Pirates’ Sibisi – ‘It was blood, sweat and tears’

“Words can’t describe how I am feeling right now,” Sibisi told SABC Sport after the match.

“We fought and fought, it was blood sweat and tears. It was a gruelling season. We have a lot of young players and credit to them … to carry the team the way they did.”

The likes of Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Kamogelo Sebelebele were instrumental in attack for Pirates all season.

It was a nervy last two games for Pirates, however, as they sought the win that would give them the title.

A draw with Durban City at the Orlando Amstel Arena in their penultimate game set up a tense Saturday afternoon. But two own goals From ORBIT saw the home side relegated and Pirates with the trophy.

“At the beginning of the game there were a few nerves, and I tried to calm them down (the younger players),” added Sibisi.

“But you can never fault them and it has been an exceptional season.”

Pirates secured a domestic treble by winning the league, having also lifted the MTN and Carling Black Label Knockout trophies earlier in the campaign.

‘This one is very special’

“This one (the league) is very special. I said in one interview that winning the (cup) double wouldn’t mean anything without the league.

“This is the one the supporters were crying out for, if you go to the malls … they will tell you that now we have won the league!”

Sibisi also praised Pirates’ fans who turned out in numbers to back the team this season.

“Credit to our fans. I think in 70 percent of games we played in packed stadiums. You could tell they were really behind us. There was some doubt within but that doubt helped us bring the fight.”

Sibisi will have more to fight for next month, meanwhile, if he makes Hugo Broos’ final Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. That squad will be named tomorrow, and is set to include several Pirates players, including the Buccaneers captain.