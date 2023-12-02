Opinion

2 Dec 2023

04:20 am

Play it cool in this scorching heat

With more hot conditions forecast for the next few days and possibly weeks, people must stay hydrated and use plenty of sun screen.

hot weather heat heatwave fan

The next few days and weeks will be very hot. Photo: LENblR/iStock

It’s no surprise the recent heatwave conditions across the country have broken records.

For November, parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Northern Cape and Limpopo maximum temperatures, mostly above 40oC, were reached.

ALSO READ: Weather update: SA records November’s new highest temperature – 46,7°C

In Gauteng and Mpumalanga, the heat was felt, although no records were broken as temperatures consistently stayed in the high 30soC.

Residents rushed for water, pools and fans – if they had power – to combat the heat. According to the weather service, more than 10 stations recorded records on 27 November.

Augrabies Falls recorded 46.7oC, breaking its previous November record of 46.2oC, recorded on 28 November 2019.

ALSO READ: Weather update: Heatwave expected Saturday until Tuesday with risk of fires

Durban, Richards Bay, Klerksdorp and Lichtenburg saw temperatures rise to maximums not seen in many a year. Climate scientists have already predicted that 2023 will be the hottest year yet.

With more hot conditions forecast for the next few days and possibly weeks, people must stay hydrated and use plenty of sun screen. It’s going to be a scorcher.

