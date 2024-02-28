Poachers must face tough action

Statistics yesterday revealed 499 rhinos were killed by poachers in South Africa last year, up 51 deaths and 11% on 2022.

Sadly, yet predictably, it doesn’t feel like we are winning the war against rhino poaching.

An unacceptable 307 of those deaths occurred in Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal.

It does seem the hard work to combat poaching in the Kruger National Park is paying off, as 78 rhinos were killed in 2023 – 37% fewer than in 2022, but one rhino’s death as a result of poaching is one death too many.

While government insists it is doing plenty to curb poaching in South Africa, only 45 poachers and horn traffickers were convicted in court last year.

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said: “[In KwaZulu-Natal] this is the highest poaching loss within this province.”

More needs to be done when poachers are caught. Harsh sentences need to be enforced. Syndicates need to be exposed and brought to book.

Government needs to throw more resources and intelligence at the fight so we can send out a strong message we mean business. The very existence of our rhinos depends on it.