Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

28 Feb 2024

04:30 am

Poachers must face tough action

Statistics yesterday revealed 499 rhinos were killed by poachers in South Africa last year, up 51 deaths and 11% on 2022.

Rhinos

Photo: iStock

Sadly, yet predictably, it doesn’t feel like we are winning the war against rhino poaching.

Statistics yesterday revealed 499 rhinos were killed by poachers in South Africa last year, up 51 deaths and 11% on 2022.

ALSO READ: KZN reigns as epicentre of rhino poaching: A troubling increase in 2023

An unacceptable 307 of those deaths occurred in Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal.

It does seem the hard work to combat poaching in the Kruger National Park is paying off, as 78 rhinos were killed in 2023 – 37% fewer than in 2022, but one rhino’s death as a result of poaching is one death too many.

While government insists it is doing plenty to curb poaching in South Africa, only 45 poachers and horn traffickers were convicted in court last year.

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said: “[In KwaZulu-Natal] this is the highest poaching loss within this province.”

ALSO READ: Crackdown on poaching: Joint operation leads to arrest of 2 known suspects

More needs to be done when poachers are caught. Harsh sentences need to be enforced. Syndicates need to be exposed and brought to book.

Government needs to throw more resources and intelligence at the fight so we can send out a strong message we mean business. The very existence of our rhinos depends on it.

Read more on these topics

poaching rhino rhino poaching

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Taxman after Sasfin Bank for R4.9 billion due to money laundering syndicate
Local News Forever homes needed: Highveld Ridge SPCA gets eviction notice
Local Soccer Benni believes he can take Bafana past World Cup group stages
Politics ‘I feel so good’ − Mervyn Dirks unfazed by ANC expelling him for joining Zuma at MK party
South Africa Vaal a victim of bad management

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe