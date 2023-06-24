SA govt’s lack of basic competencies made it an international laughing stock

By William Saunderson-Meyer

To a politician, brokering peace is almost as orgasmic a prospect as is declaring war. The international stage may provide only a brief window to strut their stuff, but the exposure is golden and the potential benefits usually outweigh the risks.

No-one expects you to succeed, especially not with the big wars, so it doesn’t much matter if you fail. At least you tried, you can proclaim. And, if against all odds you succeed, delirious applause and possibly a Nobel Peace Prize.

But it is important to pick your challenge carefully. Avoid border disputes over resources in many African states. These are embarrassing – and don’t make for good international television. Plus, no nations in the international big-player league to which you’re hoping to crack membership gives a stuff about Africa.

So, when President Cyril Ramaphosa’s eyes fixed on the war in Ukraine, after a difficult time, his heart must have leapt at the upside possibilities. Fly into Poland at the head of a posse of African leaders, quick side trips to Kyiv and Moscow. Some duty-free shopping. And out again.

What could go wrong? The answer, everything. It was an unmitigated disaster.

After several delayed starts, caused by a scramble to get visas for the journalists and to charter a plane – SAA doesn’t have and charter companies are leery of flying into war zones – they embarked for Rzeszow in Poland. From there they would take a train to Kyiv.

But South Africa had neglected to inform the Italians the peacemakers had to circle off Sardinia’s coast until they got overflight permission. They then diverted to Warsaw. Problems escalated upon landing.

While Ramaphosa and his “close protection” bodyguards proceeded to Kyiv, the occupants on the other plane weren’t allowed to disembark for 26 hours before being sent packing.

Several in the security team didn’t have visas and weren’t on the pre-authorised list submitted to the Poles. Several of those claiming visas had only photocopies of their passports.

The cargo manifest didn’t tally with what was offloaded from the plane. The 12 containers of weapons had armaments that had not been authorised.

For Ramaphosa’s head of security, Major-General Wally Rhoode, however, the “racist” Poles’ actions were a deliberate attempt to “sabotage” the peace mission. It’s not clear why the Poles, with vivid memories of Russian aggression against their country, would want the mission to fail but that’s what happens when a cop mouths off on international geopolitics.

It got worse. On the peace train, the African delegation was filmed in a strategy meeting. Also caught on video were two arms dealers with ties to the Russians.

Soon after arrival in Kyiv, the leaders were bustled into a public air raid shelter, because of a Russian missile attack. The attack was observed by Reuters, BBC and Al Jazeera reporters but presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya insisted it was “all lies and misinformation”.

Ramaphosa later mentioned the attack but there was no retraction from Magwenya. The mission appears to have achieved very little in either capital. It is too early for serious peace-making. Neither Ukraine nor Russia is yet inclined towards negotiations. The SA government’s lack of basic competencies made it an international laughing stock.

At home, too, there was reputational damage for a president increasingly seen as ineffectual.

It would be difficult to script a worse peace mission, except one in which a Russian missile annihilated the presidents of Zambia, Senegal, Comoros and SA. What would the major-general have said then about “racism”?