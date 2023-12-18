Proteas need to bounce back quick

The pink one-day international at the Wanderers is much more than just cricket. Since its inception more than 10 years ago, the annual fixture has brought in millions to help raise awareness around breast cancer. It’s also a popular day on the calendar for socialites and cricket lovers, and the Proteas boast an incredible record on the day, having lost just twice in 11 matches before yesterday’s fixture against World Cup runners-up, India. ALSO READ: Proteas thumped by India in ODI series opener Sadly, this year’s match didn’t live up to expectations for the home side, and many local fan…

Sadly, this year’s match didn’t live up to expectations for the home side, and many local fan left feeling they needed more.

They were skittled for just 116 – their lowest one-day international score at home – and India romped home by eight wickets with 200 balls remaining.

It was the Proteas’ second big defeat at the hands of the tourists at the same venue, having been thumped by 106 runs in Friday’s deciding T20 match – their third biggest defeat in the format in their history.

For both teams it was the start of a new era after a disappointing World Cup semifinal exit for the Proteas, and a dismal performance from India in the final against Australia. Both teams had new-look teams. Both teams wanted to start the series on a high.

But it was India that made their mark, and the Proteas will have some serious soul-searching to do before tomorrow’s second match in Gqeberha.

Although the funds raised yesterday would have been dented by the lack of runs and boundaries hit by the home side, raising funds for cancer awareness was still a success.

The Proteas will need to bounce back, and do so quickly if they are to have a say in the series.