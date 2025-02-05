DA ‘will continue to fight within this government,’ says Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen says South Africa is a better place with the DA in the government of national unity (GNU).

Leader of the DA John Steenhuisen (C) and Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille (R) hold a press conference on 28 January 2025. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Despite disagreeing with the ANC on several policy positions, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party will continue to fight within the government of national unity (GNU).

He was speaking at a media briefing in Cape Town a day before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Steenhuisen said the DA, by remaining in the GNU, will be able to save the country from the EFF and the MK party.

‘DA is here to stay’

He also said the DA will be able to influence the administration and keep the ANC in check if it remains in the GNU.

“I believe fundamentally that no matter how difficult the going has been and no matter how tough the analysis that has been shared, it is undeniable that South Africa is better off now for having the DA in government.

“We will continue to fight within this government for more growth for more jobs and to block dangerous things and to block the ANC when it seeks to do serious lasting damage,” he said.

The need for total control

Steenhuisen said the DA understands that it did not win the elections with an outright majority.

However, he said the DA will continue fight against policies which are unfair and those that would hamper the growth of the economy.

At the same time, he appealed to South Africans to give the DA more power through their votes so the party can become more influential on policy matters.

There have been a number of laws that the DA have expressed concern with.

This includes the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, National Health Insurance (NHI), and the Expropriation Act.

Expropriation Act

Ramaphosa signed into law the Expropriation Bill recently.

The Act repeals the pre-democratic Expropriation Act of 1975.

This law sets out how organs of state may expropriate land in the public interest for various reasons.

However, Steenhuisen said the party believed that the Expropriation Act, in its current form, is unconstitutional and threatens property rights.

“The DA believes that the Expropriation Act is strongly unconstitutional. We will continue to use the GNU structures to mounter opposition to the law.”

He said the DA will approach the court, arguing that the law is procedurally and substantively flawed.

“Let me be clear property rights are the bedrock of our economy and a fundamental right of every South African.

“Where there are doubts about property rights it works against the jobs and employment agenda,” he said.

Trump and South Africa

Meanwhile, Steenhuisen spoke out against the peddling of misinformation to the international community.

He was referring to remakes made by US President Donald Trump.

Trump said “horrible” things were happening to certain groups of people in South Africa and that land was being confiscated.

“I do not think it is helpful for our country when misinformation is being spread, and we must guard against it because there are real-world consequences. If it leads to the cancellation of aid, if it leads to the cancellation of preferential access to certain markets, it will affect all South Africans,” he said.

Steenhuisen, who is also the Minister of Agriculture, said he now fears that there may be excessive tariffs on South African goods and services.

“The impact that could have on jobs in the entire agricultural value chain simply cannot be estimated.”

He said the the DA preferred an Expropriation Act which is in line with the constitution.

