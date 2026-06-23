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Riding the wave of politics in J-Bay

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

23 June 2026

06:00 am

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J-Bay is missing out on the international spotlight after the World Surf League abruptly pulled it from its 2026 Championship Tour.

Riding the wave of politics in J-Bay

Jordy Smith from South Africa places third the Corona Open J-Bay on July 5, 2018 in Jeffrey’s Bay, South Africa. Picture: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

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There was an SA Tourism slogan many years ago which described South Africa as “a world in one country”, which was the hinge in a campaign to convince not only local but also foreign visitors that we could offer some world-class experiences.

From the ’60s, as surfing began to build international popularity, word spread among surfers about a sleepy Eastern Cape town which is home to what is still regarded as one of the planet’s most iconic waves.

Jeffreys Bay’s “supertubes” waves has a rare “right-hand point break” and nobody who is anybody in international surfing has not tried it – or have it on their bucket list.

It is still consistently voted in the Top 10 of surfing waves on earth.

That’s why it’s a pity that J-Bay is missing out on the international spotlight after the World Surf League abruptly pulled the South African stopover from its 2026 Championship Tour.

There is, apparently, not enough money from local sponsors and there are claims the department of sport reneged on a promised financial commitment, something Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has denied.

However, J-Bay is a DA stronghold and well run, so it may be that this whole fiasco could have politics at its heart.

Read more on these topics

Eastern Cape politics surfing

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