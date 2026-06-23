AfriForum and DA slam Tshwane for funding EFF Youth Day clean-up

City clean-up notice in EFF colours sparks outrage, with AfriForum calling use of municipal platforms unethical and breach of constitution.

AfriForum and the DA are seeing red over the City of Tshwane’s clean-up programme at the Union Buildings following an EFF Youth Day event last week.

AfriForum’s Pretoria spokesperson Llewellynn Hemmens described an official notice from the city by EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu for a clean-up programme at the Union Buildings following the event as a misuse of the city’s resources for party political purposes.

City clean-up notice in EFF colours sparks outrage

“Ramabodu is a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for environment, waste and agriculture management in Tshwane.

“The notice was distributed on social media in the colours of the EFF,” said Hemmens.

According to AfriForum, the colour and wording of the notice indicate blatant affiliation with the EFF.

The use of the city’s official communication platforms and other resources for the promotion of political parties was unethical and illegal.

“Such conduct is clearly prohibited by the Code Of Conduct For Councillors; Local Government: Municipal Systems Act; and Local Government: Municipal Structures Act.

AfriForum calling use of municipal platforms unethical

“Furthermore, Section 195 of the constitution also stipulates that public administration must be efficient, economic, impartial and fair.

“The use of public resources for party political purposes is therefore a clear violation of these principles,”Hemmens said.

“The city’s resources belong to all its residents and may under no circumstances be used as a marketing vehicle or platform for political parties. A clear distinction between the city and political parties is essential for good governance and the promotion of public trust.”

Hemmens said the clean-up being undertaken by the city follows a messy EFF event and should, therefore, be undertaken by the party itself.

“The city’s residents bear no responsibility for cleaning up the litter left behind by party members. Any organisation or party that leaves behind a littered site after an event must bear the responsibility and cost of cleaning up,” he added.

Brink says no money for illegal dumping but funds EFF mess

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said councillors were told Tshwane doesn’t have money to clear illegal dumping sites, but when the EFF trashes the grounds of the Union Buildings, Tshwane suddenly has funds for public clean-ups.

“The fact that the EFF leader in Tshwane, Ramabodu, is the MMC for waste doesn’t give them the right to use municipal waste collection for party political purposes,” he added.

The EFF must use its own money to clean its own mess, and not waste the taxpayers’, Brink said.

“The DA will file an ethics complaint against Ramabodu to determine whether he has abused his office to use municipal resources for the EFF,” he added.