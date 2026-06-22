J-Bay: South Africa’s surf mecca missing out on the global tour

The celebrated waves off Jeffreys Bay secured the town a spot on a world surfing tour that for years drew the sport's biggest names to this remote corner of South Africa almost every July.



This year, though, J-Bay is missing out on the international spotlight after the World Surf League (WSL) abruptly pulled the South African stopover from its 2026 Championship Tour.

It is a blow for the otherwise humble Eastern Cape town of 30 000 inhabitants, which made an occasion of an event that booked out its accommodation and, by one estimate, brought in millions of dollars.

“It is a big financial loss for all the small businesses in Jeffreys Bay,” said Jacqui Bursey, 55, manager of a surf school and shop.

The stretch of signs touting surf schools, rentals and B&Bs shows the spin-offs the sport has brought to the local economy.

The competition “creates such a vibe and an energy in the town”, said 19-year-old Josh Jansen, preparing to paddle out with a board under his arm.

“I am really hoping that they will come back next year or the year after… that we can make a way to get them back,” he said.

Best in the world

A surfer rides a wave in Jeffreys Bay on 7 March 2026. Known worldwide simply as “J-Bay”, South Africa’s surf capital is grappling with uncertainty after losing its place on the World Surf League circuit in 2026. Dozens of surfers bobbed in the waves off Jefferys Bay, and a stretch of signs touted surf schools, rentals and B&Bs, evidence of the small South African town’s status as a global surf mecca. Its legendary point break secured J-Bay a place on the professional world surfing tour, which has for decades drawn the sport’s biggest names to this remote corner of the Eastern Cape almost every July. This year, though, the small town is missing out on the international spotlight after the World Surf League (WSL) abruptly pulled the South African stopover from its 2026 Championship Tour. It is a blow to the otherwise humble town of 30 000 inhabitants, which made an occasion of an event that booked out its accommodation and brought in millions of dollars, by one estimate. Picture: Ilaria Finizio / AFP

Announcing the exclusion of Jeffreys Bay on the 12-stop tour in favour of New Zealand’s most famous wave at Raglan, the WSL said in January that the decision was based on financial reasons.

“It’s undoubtedly one of the best waves in the world, and we will continue to explore ways to return in the future,” it said in a statement.

“Financial support isn’t there to make it viable this year,” it said.

The town was “very devastated”, said deputy mayor Timothy Jantjes, alluding to “issues” with the national sports ministry, although details were not clear.

“We would like to have them back in the coming years,” he told AFP.

“We will obviously do everything we can to support the WSL.”

The municipality is run by the country’s second-largest political party, the Democratic Alliance, which said the loss of the event would have an “economic impact” of around 150 million rand (about $8 million).

Supertubes

A general view of a road sign for a World Surf League event that was later cancelled stands in Jeffreys Bay on 7 March 2026. Known worldwide simply as “J-Bay”, South Africa’s surf capital is grappling with uncertainty after losing its place on the World Surf League circuit in 2026. Dozens of surfers bobbed in the waves off Jefferys Bay, and a stretch of signs touted surf schools, rentals and B&Bs, evidence of the small South African town’s status as a global surf mecca. Its legendary point break secured J-Bay a place on the professional world surfing tour, which has for decades drawn the sport’s biggest names to this remote corner of the Eastern Cape almost every July. This year, though, the small town is missing out on the international spotlight after the World Surf League (WSL) abruptly pulled the South African stopover from its 2026 Championship Tour. It is a blow to the otherwise humble town of 30,000 inhabitants, which made an occasion of an event that booked out its accommodation and, by one estimate, brought in millions of dollars. Picture: Ilaria Finizio / AFP

When the conditions come together, and the swells and wind direction align, J-Bay’s Supertubes break can offer barrels and long rides that have earned it the reputation as one of Africa’s best surf locations.

Mike Ginsberg, one of South Africa’s surfing pioneers, told AFP he first saw the spot in 1968 when it was still an undeveloped strip of wilderness.

“We heard rumours from our friends in Cape Town who had been here before and a couple of fishermen,” said Ginsberg, 78.

“There were no houses then. We walked over the sand dunes and saw proper point break,” he said.

They pitched tents and camped in the dunes. “We had the best waves in the world to ourselves.”

Another devotee is German national Florian Petersin, who has spent decades chasing surf around Europe’s Atlantic coast and now owns an apartment in Cape Town, nearly 700km (430 miles) away.

“When we have European winter, it’s also a bit too cold, so I come here,” said the 47-year-old.

South African retiree Terry Wilson, 66, said he moved to Jeffreys Bay from the city of Durban, further north, to be able to enjoy its waves as long as he was able.

“I’ve decided that I wanted to surf as much as I could before my body packed up,” the former yacht captain said. “That’s why I’m here.”