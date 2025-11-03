Royal leeches are a relic of the past

Never having to earn an honest living, as the peasants do, has only deepened that superiority complex.

It’s upsetting when a family get evicted from a house they have occupied for years. But we won’t shed a tear about the new living arrangement of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the royal formally known as the Duke of York.

Nor will we feel any anguish at the news that his estranged wife, Sarah Ferguson – who has lived with him for years at the Royal Lodge in the Windsor Royal estate in the UK – will also have to find new accommodation.

Former prince falls from grace

Just as much as the former prince has fallen from grace amid allegations that he had sex with an underage girl and hung out with paedophile enabler Jeffrey Epstein, “Fergie” is hardly an innocent.

Back in 2001, she wrote to Epstein that he was a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” – three years after he was convicted for soliciting underage girls.

The problem with royalty

There’s your problem with royalty… many of them believe the divine right of kings to lord it over all and sundry means the ordinary rules don’t apply to them.

Never having to earn an honest living, as the peasants do, has only deepened that superiority complex. Which begs a question: Why are these parasites still around this deep into the 21st century?

