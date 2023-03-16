It’s a shame that SA doesn’t support its artists

Kekeletso Nakeli

Another South African musical great will be laid to rest. This in a country that somehow seems to forget that it has artists who devote their lives to an entertainment industry that, more often than not, doesn’t not give its support.

We are a country blessed with musical greats, a nation blessed with innovative musical and performance abilities, but up until those who are across the seas give the nod, our artists do not get the recognition they deserve.

Jazz musician Gloria Bosman has died and not many people know and remember her musical genius. While her music appealed to a specific audience, the older and more mature, her name should, in some way or the other, be honoured.

We largely remember them in death, but have failed them in life. The crux of it being that the industry, while with its challenges, should still remain a viable option for those who dare to dream of stage lights… our lack of support itself an impediment.

As South Africans, we celebrate our artists when the global stages recognise their hard work and effort. In short, our country produces the talent, only for international markets to guarantee their livelihoods. We just do not support our artists. A shame.

When the government claims to support artists by planning events that regurgitate the same artists, over and over again, not promoting new artists, how then do we even begin to expect an already despondent public to support.

We laughed out Hlaudi Moetsoeneng’s plans to promote South African music on radio. We roll our eyes at local productions such as the Mzansi Bioscope initiative; but it is these very initiatives that feed artists and their crafts are recognised.

A viewer would rather watch Anaconda the movie for the umpteenth time, than to spare 30 minutes watching a local production with up-and-coming artists. We are a nation failing our artists, yet you can guarantee our unwavering support for international artists.

We need to honour our artists. We need to criticise where necessary but let their work be seen at home as well. We are losing artists and more sad than the loss itself, is the fact that as a country, we did not even know the artists that we are mourning.

