SA must show Banyana Banyana love

By Editorial staff

Banyana Banyana begin their Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign tomorrow against Sweden in Wellington, New Zealand, and if ever a nation’s football team deserves our support, it is surely Desiree Ellis’ team.

After all, would any men’s team be treated as appallingly by the organisation that is supposed to support it the most, the South African Football Association?

Safa couldn’t even give Banyana a proper send off friendly in Johannesburg, choosing instead to field a different team in the midst of a pay-row over bonuses with Banyana, which is still not resolved.

It would be hard enough for Banyana to play Sweden, a side ranked third in the world, with the faithful backing of their association.

If they must do so without it, then all of us with a patriotic bent must get up tomorrow morning and cheer on Banyana.

It is unlikely Ellis’ side will take even a point from this European powerhouse, but in football nothing is certain. Host nation New Zealand proved that against Norway in the opening match.

Even if Banyana don’t get a point from their other two games against Argentina and Italy, they deserve our love. They at least qualified for a second successive World Cup, something that always seems beyond Bafana Bafana.

