Terror of Mkhwebane’s reign exposed

That the Constitutional Court has shot down yet another of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s expensive attempts to defend the indefensible, comes as no surprise, given her incompetence and the fact she used her office as a political hit squad.

But the ruling yesterday – in refusing her leave to appeal against an earlier court decision which denied her the right to appeal against a Supreme Court ruling that her report on the “rogue unit” was rubbish – was a significant victory of fact over deliberate disinformation.

The “rogue unit” was a carefully concocted fantasy – supported by various people orbiting the cesspool of the Jacob Zuma-centred state capture universe – aimed at removing or silencing those within the SA Revenue Service (Sars) who could derail the looting project.

These were people like Johan van Loggerenberg and Ivan Pillay… hard-working, honest and (particularly Van Loggerenberg) street-smart professionals who posed a threat to the looting of the state capture gang.

Former Sars head Tom Moyane shamelessly pushed that agenda and, no doubt, his day of reckoning is at hand. However, the lesson of the “rogue unit” is how genuinely rogue intelligence agents, who spend their time and state resources furthering the aims of a criminal mafia, are a double threat to the security of the state.

Looting on the scale of the state capture network is nothing more than economic terrorism and these rogue agents were furthering that aim, instead of protecting the country from that very real threat.

At the same time, the factional and partisan way these members of our security apparatus were used, left us vulnerable to foreign infiltration, subversion and terrorism. Because of the nature of that murky world, we may never know the real damage our national security integrity suffered because of that wilful neglect.