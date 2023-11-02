The forgotten history of nonracial rugby: Gqeberha’s unforgettable legacy

As Springbok captain Siya Kolisi so well put it during his media briefing at OR Tambo International Airport, after the team’s touchdown from France on Tuesday, the victory was for the people of South Africa. “This was not about us as players, this victory was for every South African and we showed what is possible with this diverse team,” said Kolisi. The Webb Ellis Cup, he said, was “for the people experiencing hard circumstances – those in Zwide, Goodwood and Malmesbury, all other communities and townships. “We may not be able to change people’s circumstances, but we can give hope,…

As Springbok captain Siya Kolisi so well put it during his media briefing at OR Tambo International Airport, after the team’s touchdown from France on Tuesday, the victory was for the people of South Africa.

“This was not about us as players, this victory was for every South African and we showed what is possible with this diverse team,” said Kolisi.

The Webb Ellis Cup, he said, was “for the people experiencing hard circumstances – those in Zwide, Goodwood and Malmesbury, all other communities and townships.

“We may not be able to change people’s circumstances, but we can give hope, we can inspire people.”

What a mouthful in summing up the Boks journey to victory, nation-building, transformation and a commitment to true nonracialism.

Against a background of Kolisi hailing from Zwide in Gqeberha, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus from Despatch and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick from part of the greater Nelson Mandela Bay, SA Rugby Union president Mark Alexander stunned many people during the same media briefing by excluding the Nelson Mandela metro for the trophy parade.

Alexander said this could only take place next year. Considering that Gqeberha has a rich history in black rugby – revered for its role in championing years of nonracialism in the sport – Alexander’s announcement has drawn disappointment from many people.

In case he has forgotten, Alexander should be reminded that Gqeberha, Uitenhage and Grahamstown used to be the home of black rugby – an area where I grew up, with the sport being the only dominant one.

It is in this part of the Eastern Cape, where the likes of Diksie Mokoena, Desmond Kramer, Dan Qeqe, Eric Majola, Simon Sokutu, Dumile Kondile, Norman Xhoxho, Sinkie Mdlankomo, Peter Mkata, Themba Ludwaba, Jimmy Nomo, George Mashiqana, Skhumbuzo Oliphant, Phakamile Lubambo, Timothy Nkonki, Mbulelo Matomela, Bomza Nkohla, Allister Coetzee, Pieter Slabbert, Danie Gerber and Harold Wilson made their mark in rugby.

At the height of apartheid repression, it was not only about playing rugby, but pushing the campaign: “No normal sport in an abnormal society.”

It became a campaign which drew the support of the Watson family as well as Sir Peter Hain and later formed part of the anti-apartheid movement.

This should not come as an anticlimax after the Boks’ sterling performance to bring the Cup home for the fourth time, but these are matters that we just cannot gloss over, if we are committed to use rugby in driving Nelson Mandela’s vision of a united society.

The struggle for rugby transformation was spearheaded in Gqeberha, where the first nonracial team of the Kwazakhele Rugby Union won the SA Cup at the Dan Qeqe Stadium in Veeplaas – not far from where Kolisi was born.

That team included Valence Watson, Cheeky Watson, Barry Eksteen, Mike Ryne, Richard Philander, Byron Harn and Gavin van Eck.

It was in Zwide township where Dan Qeqe Stadium was the only facility built through sweat and blood of the masses during apartheid.

At the time, the then Bantu Administration Board was used to suppress nonracial rugby by denying Kwaru a permit to play in other municipal stadiums.

Bringing the Webb Ellis Cup to parade through Gqeberha would also go down as tribute to legendary founding rugby administrators Silas Nkanunu, Makhenkesi Stofile and Mike Stofile.

It would also go down as tribute to Kolisi – the first Springbok captain to win the Rugby World Cup twice.

Hopefully, it’s not too late for Alexander to change his mind.