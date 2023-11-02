Daily news update: MTBPS, Kholeka Gcaleka SA’s new public protector and Unisa vs Nzimande
In today’s news update, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled this year’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) before Parliament on Wednesday.
MTBPS: worse deficit, no major bailouts, but cuts to size of government
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that the budget deficit had worsened, but there was no bailout for state-owned enterprises, while he promised cuts to government structures and size.
He emphasised that public finances were significantly weaker, with the main budget deficit increasing by R54.7 billion compared to the 2023 main budget estimates. The main budget deficit forecast for 2023 has worsened to 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to the 4% estimated in the February budget.
Ramaphosa officially appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as new public protector
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector of the Republic of South Africa. The presidency made the announcement of Wednesday.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president made the appointment in terms of section 193(4) of Constitution on the recommendation of the National Assembly.
AfriForum to continue fight to have driving licence renewal scrapped
Civil rights organisation AfriForum said its “battle is far from over” after the Pretoria High Court on Monday dismissed the organisation’s attempt to overturn the validity of the driving licence cards.
Driving licences are only valid for five years. AfriForum sought to review a regulation providing for the expiry of driving licence cards after five years.
Nzimande ordered to reverse ‘unlawful’ decision to place Unisa under administration
Only days after the University of South Africa (Unisa) was placed under administration, Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has been ordered to reverse his decision.
Last Friday, Nzimande appointed former University of Johannesburg vice-chancellor Professor Ihron Rensburg as Unisa’s administrator. The announcement was published in the government gazette.
Zuma’s private prosecution of Downer and Maughan postponed for six months
Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan has been postponed to 9 April 2024.
Downer and Maughan were back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday for the private prosecution that Zuma instituted against them.
Rugby fans, here are the details and routes of the Boks’ trophy tour
Springbok rugby fans, are you ready for the world champions’ trophy tour around South Africa?
Well, here are all the details you need. This, after the Boks became four-time World Cup winners at the weekend when they beat the All Blacks 12-11 in the 2023 final in Paris.
The Boks also went back-to-back after winning the title in Japan in 2019, with Siya Kolisi the captain on both occasions.
Chiefs widen net to DRC in search of goalkeeper
Kaizer Chiefs are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper to reinforce their squad due to a glaring shortage in this department.
With Itumeleng Khune’s decline in form over the past few years, the team has struggled to find a capable replacement.
Numerous goalkeepers have been tested since, but none have proven to be the right fit. Some even viewed Daniel Akpeyi more favourably.
WATCH: Natasha Joubert’s new sugar-free energy drink ready to hit the stores
Reigning Miss SA Natasha Joubert has teamed up with MoFaya to launch her own sugar-free flavour energy drink, Berry Queen.
MoFaya is the first proudly black-owned energy drink co-founded by DJ Sbu and Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe back in 2013. Natasha said she is looking forward to Berry Queen to hit the shelves.
WATCH: Bryoni Govender jets off to El Salvador for Miss Universe competitions
Miss SA 2023 first runner-up Bryoni Govender’s journey to becoming Miss Universe has officially begun.
The beauty queen has jetted off to El Salvador, where she will participate in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant on November 18.