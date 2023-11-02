Daily news update: MTBPS, Kholeka Gcaleka SA’s new public protector and Unisa vs Nzimande

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled this year's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) before Parliament on Wednesday.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan has been postponed to 9 April 2024.

News Today: 02 November

MTBPS: worse deficit, no major bailouts, but cuts to size of government

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that the budget deficit had worsened, but there was no bailout for state-owned enterprises, while he promised cuts to government structures and size.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

He emphasised that public finances were significantly weaker, with the main budget deficit increasing by R54.7 billion compared to the 2023 main budget estimates. The main budget deficit forecast for 2023 has worsened to 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to the 4% estimated in the February budget.

Ramaphosa officially appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as new public protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector of the Republic of South Africa. The presidency made the announcement of Wednesday.

New Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president made the appointment in terms of section 193(4) of Constitution on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

AfriForum to continue fight to have driving licence renewal scrapped

Civil rights organisation AfriForum said its “battle is far from over” after the Pretoria High Court on Monday dismissed the organisation’s attempt to overturn the validity of the driving licence cards.

AfriForum sought to review a regulation providing for the expiry of driving licence cards after five years. Image: File/ Pretoria Rekord

Driving licences are only valid for five years. AfriForum sought to review a regulation providing for the expiry of driving licence cards after five years.

Nzimande ordered to reverse ‘unlawful’ decision to place Unisa under administration

Only days after the University of South Africa (Unisa) was placed under administration, Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has been ordered to reverse his decision.

Minister for Higher Education Blade Nzimande. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Victoria O’Regan

Last Friday, Nzimande appointed former University of Johannesburg vice-chancellor Professor Ihron Rensburg as Unisa’s administrator. The announcement was published in the government gazette.

Zuma’s private prosecution of Downer and Maughan postponed for six months

Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan has been postponed to 9 April 2024.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega

Downer and Maughan were back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday for the private prosecution that Zuma instituted against them.

Rugby fans, here are the details and routes of the Boks’ trophy tour

Springbok rugby fans, are you ready for the world champions’ trophy tour around South Africa?

Well, here are all the details you need. This, after the Boks became four-time World Cup winners at the weekend when they beat the All Blacks 12-11 in the 2023 final in Paris.

They’re bringing the trophy to a street near you … Boks players Grant Williams, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie. Picture: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The Boks also went back-to-back after winning the title in Japan in 2019, with Siya Kolisi the captain on both occasions.

Chiefs widen net to DRC in search of goalkeeper

Kaizer Chiefs are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper to reinforce their squad due to a glaring shortage in this department.

With Itumeleng Khune’s decline in form over the past few years, the team has struggled to find a capable replacement.

Head of goalkeeping department Rainer Dinkelacker with goalkeeper coach d Aubrey Mathibe of Kaizer Chiefs. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Numerous goalkeepers have been tested since, but none have proven to be the right fit. Some even viewed Daniel Akpeyi more favourably.

WATCH: Natasha Joubert’s new sugar-free energy drink ready to hit the stores

Reigning Miss SA Natasha Joubert has teamed up with MoFaya to launch her own sugar-free flavour energy drink, Berry Queen.

Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert. Picture: Instagram/@natasha_joubert

MoFaya is the first proudly black-owned energy drink co-founded by DJ Sbu and Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe back in 2013. Natasha said she is looking forward to Berry Queen to hit the shelves.

WATCH: Bryoni Govender jets off to El Salvador for Miss Universe competitions

Miss SA 2023 first runner-up Bryoni Govender’s journey to becoming Miss Universe has officially begun.

Miss Universe South Africa Bryoni Govender. Picture: Instagram/@bryoni.govender

The beauty queen has jetted off to El Salvador, where she will participate in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant on November 18.

