The ugly truth behind sexist jokes in sports

Dismissing misogynistic remarks as “just jokes” ignores how they sustain a culture of sexism in sports and society.

Matildas players line up for the team photo during the Women’s International Friendly match between Australia and Taiwan at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia, 04 December 2024. EPA-EFE/MORGAN HANCOCK AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

It’s only words, might be the argument from some – and they’d probably be men – about the sacking of an Australian radio host for “unacceptable” and “disgusting” comments about the national women’s football team.

And, sure, nobody died or got injured when Marty Sheargold said he “would rather hammer a nail” through his penis than watch the Matildas at next year’s Asian Cup at home.

He also said the team reminded him of “year 10 girls”.

The reality is that not only were his comments deeply unfunny, they were also way off the mark.

The Australian women’s football team regularly play matches at sell-out stadiums, drawing bigger attendances than the men’s side and generally enjoying more success.

That success echoes that of many women’s teams in sports formerly reserved for men – from football to cricket and rugby.

They’re drawing good crowds around the world, not as a favour, but because they’re wonderful to watch. There is a bigger, more ominous side to Sheargold’s remarks.

They’re part of the “guy culture” which is deeply misogynistic, even when it tries to cover it up with humour.

Once you find it easy to laugh at jokes belittling women, it’s a slippery slope towards physical and even sexual abuse.