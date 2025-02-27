Treat literacy as a national emergency

With 80% of Grade 3 pupils unable to read for meaning, experts warn of a deepening crisis. Urgent reforms are needed to meet 2030 literacy goals.

Equal Education’s Noncedo Madubedube has been straight-talking about the fact that most primary school pupils cannot read for meaning – and that the situation appears to be getting worse.

Madubedube, who is a member of the 2030 Reading Panel, said their report released this week, which says 80%of Grade 3 pupils still cannot read for meaning, showed there was a “crisis in foundational learning” and “it is undeniable that urgent reform is needed”.

The SA Systemic Assessment affirmed years of international studies highlighting the country’s worsening reading crisis.

Its findings were that the children cannot read for meaning in any language.

The overall situation has changed little since 2021 when the panel was set up in the wake of results of the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study findings, which revealed that 81% of Grade 4 pupils struggle with reading comprehension in any language.

ALSO READ: Poor literacy contributes to SA’s youth unemployment, says expert

At the current pace of progress, it could take another 86 years for children to achieve basic reading proficiency.

Madubedube said: “The key issue is not just reading ability, but comprehension – reading for meaning, not just decoding words. This crisis in foundational learning has a lasting impact on pupils’ progression through primary education.”

What she and other experts are calling for is a cohesive national reading plan, backed up by funding.

Without this and a system of accountability, including clear responsibilities, timelines and milestones, South Africa risks missing its 2030 literacy goals.

It is to be welcomed that there is a focus on improving skills of foundation phase teachers… but the government must start treating literacy as the national emergency it has become.

NOW READ: Pit toilets, literacy now new education minister’s mission