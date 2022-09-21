We’re not teaching our children well

Sometimes, in the middle of pop culture, there comes a message which is profound and should resonate with all thinking people. One such is the lines from the ’70s pop song The Greatest Love of All: “I believe the children are our future; “Teach them well and let them lead the way…” Whatever we, as a society, are doing in South Africa shows we don’t believe our children are the future and we certainly aren’t teaching them well. With the anarchy and lawless in our schools and the misbehaviour of youngsters when they’re out of school, the only thing the...

Sometimes, in the middle of pop culture, there comes a message which is profound and should resonate with all thinking people.

One such is the lines from the ’70s pop song The Greatest Love of All: “I believe the children are our future; “Teach them well and let them lead the way…”

Whatever we, as a society, are doing in South Africa shows we don’t believe our children are the future and we certainly aren’t teaching them well.

With the anarchy and lawless in our schools and the misbehaviour of youngsters when they’re out of school, the only thing the next generation is going to do is lead us further down the slope to failed state status. And a lot of the blame can be laid at our door – the older generations.

Our government provides sub-standard education for the most deprived and tells the world we are doing well.

Those who matriculate are in the minority and many children become unemployable adults. Around them, our children see lawlessness everywhere – looting, lying, violence – and they follow that example. That much is clear in our horrifying stories today about anarchy in our schools. If we don’t deal with this unfolding tragedy, our future is bleak.