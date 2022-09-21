Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
21 Sep 2022
5:45 am
Opinion

We’re not teaching our children well

Editorial staff

If we don’t deal with this unfolding tragedy, our future is bleak.

We’re not teaching our children well
Picture: iStock
Sometimes, in the middle of pop culture, there comes a message which is profound and should resonate with all thinking people. One such is the lines from the ’70s pop song The Greatest Love of All: “I believe the children are our future; “Teach them well and let them lead the way…” Whatever we, as a society, are doing in South Africa shows we don’t believe our children are the future and we certainly aren’t teaching them well. With the anarchy and lawless in our schools and the misbehaviour of youngsters when they’re out of school, the only thing the...

Read more on these topics