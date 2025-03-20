Who will protect us from the police?

South Africa’s police force is riddled with incompetence and corruption. If officers break the law, how can they protect the public?

One must wonder if the police is recruiting its candidates out of desperation and has no measuring tool for the members they wish to enrol.

The South African Police Service is meant to “uphold and enforce the law, create a safe and secure environment for all people in South Africa”.

Then, when social media is littered with police members who are drunk on duty, shoplifting and even committing robberies and murders – it leaves one wondering: who will protect us from the men and women in blue?

These incidents should surely embarrass the police top brass into action.

This then leaves one wondering, what is the bar that has been set to get employed as a police officer?

How are the competency assessments, behavioural checks and even criminal checks conducted?

But to what end is the public left to the mercy of people whose competency is questionable? Has the top brass not grown tired of the same complaints every year?

Now, one of South Africa’s favourite man in blue stands accused of interference that may constitute corruption.

This is one officer whom we know works, and works hard.

While he has denied the allegations against him, ordinary South Africans believe that this may be a means to tame a man who has uncovered the rot that exists within the halls of power.

A man who may have gone too close to uncover what has been hidden for years. We, the people, believe that here is the systematic rot that we have been made to live with, rearing its ugly head in a means to further benefit the real criminals of the day.

In line with standard operating procedure, an Independent Police Investigative Directorate inquiry has been activated and his integrity is being tested.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that police members facing charges about their professional conduct were using whatever means to discredit disciplinary hearings. His version being that procedures were not followed.

Who protects the man in blue who has been protecting so many others from criminal elements? How long can we continue to allow the dysfunctional state of things in the form of law enforcement? At what cost does it come that each case is treated by merit?

What allows ill-disciplined, incompetent and unsuitable officers to remain the keepers of law if they themselves need urgent and indepth policing?

