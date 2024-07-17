Will Mpofu’s slip sink EFF?

There would be an implosion that would demolish the red berets if the top three leaders were to swap their red overalls for orange ones.

Although it isn’t the only political party implicated in former VBS Mutual Bank chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s leaked affidavit, the EFF has the most to lose, with three top officials implicated.

EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini are named in alleged corrupt activities.

People from other parties are also fingered. They include former ANC treasurer-general Dr Zweli Mkhize and SACP Gauteng leader Jacob Mamabolo, who is provincial MEC for infrastructure development and cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

By retaining Mamabolo, among others, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi undermines his laughable pledge to fight corruption.

If Mkhize and Mamabolo were successfully prosecuted, there would be ripples in their organisations but nothing like the implosion that would demolish the EFF if the top three were to swap their red overalls for orange ones.

The EFF’s downward spiral to 9.52% in the 2024 general election would accelerate. The red berets’ waffle about “a generational mission towards economic freedom in our lifetime” would become just another shibboleth in the wind.

If we had a fully functioning criminal justice system, these prosecutions would have long been completed. It’s been five years since investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk exposed the details.

Yet the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) couldn’t get its act together. Shame on Shamila Batohi, the national director of national prosecutions.

While the leaking of Matodzi’s affidavit was illegal and should therefore be condemned, the NPA shouldn’t use this as an excuse for further delays.

Serially unsuccessful advocate Dali Mpofu, former EFF chair, is engaging in distraction theatrics when he challenges Van Wyk to a public debate on the VBS allegations. If he thinks statements by her or by Matodzi are false, he should take them to court.

Between them, EFF leaders are unable to stick to a consistent story about VBS. Matodzi says he made an initial payment of R5 million and subsequent payments of millions in order to stop the EFF from badmouthing VBS over a loan granted to former president Jacob Zuma.

In his affidavit, Matodzi says: “VBS was willing to offer a donation to the EFF. I then proposed that VBS can donate R5 million immediately once a bank account has been opened at VBS and R1 million per month to the EFF… Myself, Julius and Floyd understood that concept of donation to mean gratification, hence Floyd and Julius did not provide me with EFF’s own banking details for these ‘donations’.”

So they knew it was dodgy.

Malema denies any wrongdoing by the party.

Shivambu says money was paid to his brother, Brian, for services rendered.

Mpofu says it was a donation. According to him, even if Matodzi had said he would give a donation if the EFF stopped criticising VBS, “it’s not a crime to criticise someone on public platform or not to criticise them”.

Think carefully about what he is saying.

Surely it is questionable when a payment is made and accepted on the understanding that such payment is in exchange for a cessation of public criticism.

Is accepting payment for keeping quiet about a loan to a controversial politician, Zuma, really okay?

Has Mpofu sunk the EFF?

