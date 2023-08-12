By Mpumi Mpofu

As South Africa continues to celebrate Women’s Month, it’s important to reflect on the progress we have made and the challenges that still lie ahead in the journey towards gender equality.

In South Africa, despite numerous advancements, women continue to face marginalisation across various aspects of their lives. This stark reality calls for our unwavering commitment to ensure that women have a strong presence and voice in our organisation and broader society.

The figures provide a vivid picture of the ongoing inequities. In South Africa, 42% of households had a female head as of 2021.

Households headed by women are more prevalent in provinces with higher percentages of rural areas such as KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. This difference is also seen in the economy, where women are frequently paid less and are less likely to work in formal jobs.

In addition, women continue to have little power over governmental decisions and gender-based violence is still distressingly common.

At Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), we recognise the urgency of addressing these social ills and the vital role we play in advocating for change. As CEO of Acsa, I want to emphasise my priority of ensuring that women not only have a space in our organisation but also a strong and influential voice.

Gender equality is not just a matter of fairness; it is a fundamental human right that’s integral to the progress of our nation. In this pursuit, we are taking meaningful steps to empower women and drive positive change.

Our commitment is reflected in our socio-economic development projects to provide economic opportunities and skills development.

-Mpofu is CEO of Airports Company South Africa