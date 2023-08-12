Viral child abuse video a blot on Women’s Month

By Sibusiso Mkwanazi

Unfortunately, as South Africans, we are used to atrocities committed by men, against women and children. That is why we have the long-standing 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

Unfortunately, we are uncertain if it has even made a difference to the lives of women and children. August is Women’s Month, so it was more heartbreaking to learn of the now infamous Nthabiseng Nhlapo.

Self-appointed Sherlock Holmes detectives on X have stated she is allegedly the woman who recorded herself abusing her child. In a video footage which has been widely circulated on social media, the boy can be heard battling to breathe, while someone continues to kick him and press their foot against the boy’s chest.

On X, there is speculation why the woman was abusing the boy in the video. One theory is that Nhlapo was sending a warning to the child’s father, reported to be someone known as Mxolisi Scorch on Facebook.

Scorch is believed to have ignored several pleas from Nhlapo for him to play a more active role in the child’s life. Whether the speculation is true or not, nothing will ever justify the abuse that boy had to endure. Even more shameful is that the child’s abuse has gone viral.

As a victim of abuse, he will most probably grow up knowing that he was unwanted by his parents. There are a number of reports that show victims end up being abusers. What a shame. Perhaps the worst part of this entire ordeal is that the perpetrator is a woman.

As a nation, we have grown accustomed to knowing that no matter how cruel and evil the world may be, we can always run to a mother, sister or a daughter for refuge. This was not the case for the boy in the video.

What sets Nhlapo apart from other women – who also unfortunately abuse their youngsters in order to settle a score with errant and absent sperm donors – is that she allegedly recorded the act.

Although the contents of the video have not yet been authenticated, it does not bode well for us, as citizens, that the video surfaced during Women’s Month.

Unfortunately, this will alter how some will view and regard women, in the very same month that is meant to elevate them.

