Zuma is doing what politicians do best

You’ve got to give it to former president Jacob Zuma. He certainly knows how to stay relevant and in the news. And, even worse for his former ANC party, he’s more than just a thorn in their side ahead of the general elections, which is now just two months away. ALSO READ: Timing debate: Zuma’s FNB bank account ‘freeze’ raises political eyebrows His name might have been dragged through the mud with the many court cases hanging over his head and a disgraceful presidency on his CV, but Zuma, who turns 82 next month, just won’t go away. Zuma knows…

You’ve got to give it to former president Jacob Zuma. He certainly knows how to stay relevant and in the news. And, even worse for his former ANC party, he’s more than just a thorn in their side ahead of the general elections, which is now just two months away.

ALSO READ: Timing debate: Zuma’s FNB bank account ‘freeze’ raises political eyebrows

His name might have been dragged through the mud with the many court cases hanging over his head and a disgraceful presidency on his CV, but Zuma, who turns 82 next month, just won’t go away.

Zuma knows how to appeal to potential voters, who are angry and have lost faith in other politicians and the government. And he appeals to many, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, with a populist rhetoric, even though what he promises is unrealistic and unlikely.

His latest “gimmick”? Promising anyone that will listen that he will change election laws where voting will no longer be a secret.

ALSO READ: Zuma vs VBS: This is how JZ can avoid losing it all

Come again? What makes his latest utterances so strange is that he was president of the country for nine years from 2009, until the ruling party’s NEC decided to recall him.

Numerous scandals, including taxpayer-funded renovations to his home in Nkandla and his friendship with the Guptas with links to state capture ensured he would go down as a terrible president. But his snubbing of ANC and subsequent launch of the uMkhonto weSizwe party has made sure he will be talked about.

But why didn’t he do this as president? And he benefitted from the “rigged elections” he speaks of – even though there is no evidence.

WATCH: Zuma’s bid to force removal of arms deal corruption prosecutor Downer dismissed

However, as political analyst Lesiba Teffo points out: “He is fooling his own audience and supporters because what he promises is not doable. He knows he can’t change the constitution and laws.”

Zuma is doing what politicians do best: promise what they can’t deliver on.