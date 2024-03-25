‘Zuma playing the populist game’ – Even he ‘does not believe his own populist statements’

Despite former president Jacob Zuma’s call to abolish secret voting raising significant concerns about the democratic principles and practices in South Africa, political analysts argue it would be impossible to change the constitution and Bill of Rights. Elections analyst Michael Atkins said the secret ballot was the most important part of free and fair elections and there was no connection between the vote being secret and somebody rigging the election later. 'Almost impossible' “It is almost impossible to change that law, because Section 19 of the constitution states everybody has the right to vote, and to do so in secret.…

Despite former president Jacob Zuma’s call to abolish secret voting raising significant concerns about the democratic principles and practices in South Africa, political analysts argue it would be impossible to change the constitution and Bill of Rights.

Elections analyst Michael Atkins said the secret ballot was the most important part of free and fair elections and there was no connection between the vote being secret and somebody rigging the election later.

‘Almost impossible’

“It is almost impossible to change that law, because Section 19 of the constitution states everybody has the right to vote, and to do so in secret.

“Because that is in the Bill of Rights, it would take a 75% majority in parliament to change that,” Atkins said.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party held an election campaign rally in Msinga in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, where Zuma addressed voters. He told them his party would change election laws, where voting would no longer be secret, adding most things were prevented by laws that were “not ours”.

“It’s laws from Roman-Dutch. We will change these laws and introduce African laws. “If you are a black person and don’t vote for a black, you will quickly regret it,” he said.

“We are not playing this time. If it was up to me, I would say every black person should show us on the ballot where they placed their vote. This secrecy must stop. Why must I hide my vote if I am voting for the party I love?” Zuma asked.

The former president continued: “They are saying it should be a secret because they want to rob us, so they can change votes and you don’t see.”

Zuma’s ‘irresponsible’ announcements

North-West University-based political analyst André Duvenhage said Zuma had made several irresponsible announcements. Zuma was trying to play a political game that was creating uncertainty and had the potential to create conflict, even violence.

“He is undermining the basic systems according to his viewpoints,” Duvenhage said.

“He said one of his main strategies will be to change the constitution. That is unacceptable and is not in accordance with democratic and election principles.

“There’s no doubt he’s a populist and is playing the populist game in terms of national interest. We could say it’s a form of national socialism he’s playing.

“I think many people would like to argue he’s losing his mind. But he has a deliberate and welltaped strategy, which is to empower himself,” he said.

‘Blatantly fooling audiences’

Political analyst Lesiba Teffo said Zuma was blatantly fooling his audiences and supporters because he knew that was not possible. It was not what he fought for and went to prison for.

“He is taking advantage of the average-thinker audience he has. Because the audience that is politically literate knows that is not possible. Even Zuma doesn’t believe what he’s saying,” Teffo said.

“One person, one vote of equal value, which is a secret, only known to the person doing that, is exactly what forced him to go to prison,” he said.

Zuma vowed at a recent rally that if the MK party came to power, it would exile pregnant teens to Robben Island.

“According to the law, a child should not give birth to a child, that’s not life, it’s a disease. We will end it,” he told supporters.

He also claimed traditional leaders should have a say on how South Africa was governed, that they should take their “rightful place” and be above politicians. Atkins said these statements appealed to parts of his audience, like traditional leaders, but that did not affect a free and fair election.

“Saying things like traditional leaders should be leading South Africa is a populist statement, but does not affect free and fair elections,” Atkins said.

“However, when they make accusations about elections being stolen and don’t have evidence, that creates the possibility of affecting the unblemished fairness of the election, because you can only say there is rigging if you have evidence.”

– zanelem@citizen.co.za