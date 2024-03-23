Ramaphosa on Mapisa-Nqakula: ‘When processes reach a particular point, action will be taken’

Ramaphosa has called for patience as law enforcement agencies continue with their investigations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for patience, amid investigations into National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s alleged corruption.

Mapisa-Nqakula has been in the spotlight over her alleged involvement in corruption in relation to contracts when she was the minister of defence between 2012 and 2021.

Earlier this week, the Hawks, acting on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate, raided her Johannesburg home.

This amid an investigation into allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula received and solicited at least R2.3 million from a former military contractor.

On Friday, she filed an urgent high court application to interdict law enforcement authorities from arresting her, arguing that there is “no case” against her.

“It has become apparent that the State’s case against me is non-existent and contrived and, while the State’s representatives refuse to make any type of disclosure to me, they are giving disclosure to the media, in a very one-sided and selective fashion, to paint me as guilty (a news article today falsely alleges an agreement to hand myself over),” reads her application in part.

Ramaphosa: ‘It’s being handled’

While calls for her resignation have escalated, Ramaphosa has called for patience as law enforcement agencies continue with their investigations.

Speaking to the media on conclusion of an engagement with young people in Gqeberha on Saturday, Ramaphosa said the law enforcement processes have to reach a certain stage before any action could be taken.

“They raided her house, she hasn’t been charged yet. She has said that she will take special leave and there’s a process that’s unfolding.

“As I’ve always said, we have processes, institutions, well-geared and independent institutions and in the end we must rely on those institutions to do their work.

“When we give them space and the opportunity to do their work, then we will be successful,” said Ramaphosa.

“As far as I am concerned, the Speaker herself has said that she is cooperating. That in itself must say something to all of us.

“We’re dealing here with allegations that have been made, with a Speaker who says she’s cooperating and from a governance point of view, she said I’m taking special leave and the process must then unfold.

“It’s already known that when it reaches a particular point, certain actions need to be taken. There’s no running away from that.

“The matter is being handled, let’s give the institutions that are handling this matter the space to handle this matter.

“I am certain that the rule of law and processes of handling things like these in our country will prevail, so let’s allow that to happen.”