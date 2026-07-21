Law enforcement operations seize hijacked Durban CBD building

Authorities also confiscated alcohol allegedly being sold unlawfully from the premises.

The eThekwini Municipality has intensified its inner‑city clean‑up drive, with a major multi‑agency raid on a hijacked Durban CBD building that saw illegal occupants detained and alcohol seized as part of its regeneration push.

The early morning operation took place on Monday, 20 July 2026.

It was led by the Durban Metropolitan Police Service (DMPS) in partnership with the South African Police Service (Saps) and was carried out at 44 Lancers Road, a property believed to have been unlawfully occupied and linked to illegal activities.

Durban inner city

The eThekwini Municipality said it has stepped up efforts to reclaim Durban’s inner city from illegally occupied buildings and criminal activity.

It said the operation forms part of the municipality’s ongoing Inner-City Regeneration Programme, which is focused on reclaiming hijacked buildings, restoring public safety, and revitalising Durban’s urban core.

“As part of the regeneration programme, 11 problem buildings have been refurbished by their owners, six have been demolished, including a major high-profile site, and 16 have undergone structural repairs to improve safety and habitability.

“During this morning’s raid, several individuals believed to have been occupying the building illegally were detained by Saps and transported to police facilities for further profiling,” the municipality said.

Buildings secured

Authorities also confiscated alcohol allegedly being sold unlawfully from the premises.

The municipality said the multidisciplinary team secured the building, verified occupants, assessed compliance with municipal by-laws and identified health, safety and structural risks requiring intervention.

“The operation sought to enforce Municipal by-laws, address unsafe and unlawful occupation, improve living conditions and restore law and order in the inner city. It reflects the municipality’s continued commitment to tackling illegal occupation and creating safer, more liveable neighbourhoods for residents, businesses and visitors.

“Today’s operation also marked a significant milestone for the DMPS with the successful first operational deployment of its new Smart Policing Technology,” the municipality said.

Picture: Supplied

Body cameras

The eThekwini Municipality said officers utilised body-worn cameras and Personal Digital Assistants to enhance officer safety, strengthen accountability, improve operational efficiency and provide real-time documentation throughout the operation.

The municipality said it “remains steadfast in its determination” to reclaim hijacked buildings and prevent them from becoming hubs for criminal activity.