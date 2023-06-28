Patrick Phophi acknowledges unfit living conditions at Diepkloof Hostel

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

After visiting the Diepkloof hostel in Soweto on Wednesday morning, Executive Director of the Joburg Human Settlements Department, Patrick Phophi, has finally acknowledged that the living conditions in the hostel are far from suitable.

Phophi’s visit came in response to the escalating protests by residents, accompanied by City of Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, who took the initiative to address the pressing concerns.

Residents of the Diepkloof hostel have been engaged in a week-long protest, demanding improved access to basic services, including water, electricity, and proper housing.

Apartheid era

The deteriorating state of the hostel, which was originally built during the apartheid era, has left the community in despair.

Collapsed bricks, a leaky roof, broken windows, and extensive damage to the walls have rendered the premises uninhabitable.

Recognising the urgent need for action, Phophi, openly acknowledged the unsuitable living conditions present in the Diepkloof hostel.

He emphasised the necessity of taking immediate steps to address the situation. Phophi suggested that a comprehensive approach, which may involve rehabilitating or even rebuilding the hostel from scratch, would be required. However, he did not provide specific timelines for these proposed actions.

Planning process

Phophi further elaborated on the complexities involved in the planning processes. Transforming the farm portion of Diepkloof into an integrated township that aligns with the neighbouring community is a crucial aspect of the proposed solution, he said.

He explained that this approach would aim to holistically address the integration challenges and ensure the provision of necessary infrastructure once the planning phase is concluded.

While acknowledging the time-consuming nature of these processes, Phophi assured the public that efforts are underway to expedite them.

The City of Joburg explained that Mayor Gwamanda’s presence during the visit was to reaffirm the city’s commitment to addressing the grievances and urgent needs of the residents.

The protests by the community shed light on the persistent challenges faced by neglected areas, underscoring the dire need for comprehensive revitalisation efforts and substantial improvements in living conditions.

On Monday, police confirmed that three suspects have been arrested following violent protests along the N1 and N12 highways in Diepkloof.