Three arrested during Diepkloof protests as cars damaged during chaos

By Devina Haripersad

Police have confirmed that three suspects have been arrested following Monday morning’s violent protests along the N1 and N12 highways in Diepkloof.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, said members of the South African Police Service (Saps) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Public Order Policing unit were sent to Diepkloof after receiving reports of a protest.

“The demonstrators had blockaded the N1 freeway and Chris Hani Road in the early hours of the morning, causing significant disruptions to traffic,” he said.

As the protest escalated, the situation turned hostile, with protesters hurling stones at the police officers.

“In response, the law enforcement personnel were compelled to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd and restore order in the area,” Masondo said.

He said opportunistic individuals took advantage of the protest to loot a truck transporting liquor.

Vehicles vandalised

Additionally, several vehicles, including three belonging to media houses and two police vehicles, were vandalised and damaged by the protesters.

SABC journalist Chriselda Lewis reported that they had to flee to safety when protestors started throwing stones at their car.

We have had to flee to safety as stones were being hurled. An #SABCNews vehicle has been damaged. pic.twitter.com/ExlMau57gs— Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) June 26, 2023

Masondo confirmed that the area was calm on Monday afternoon.

“Traffic flow has resumed, but law enforcement remains vigilant, maintaining a presence in the area to ensure the maintenance of peace and security,” he said.

The three suspects who were apprehended during the protests will face charges of public violence.

The protest was by Diepkloof’s hostel residents who were demanding that government provide electricity and refurbish the building they are living in. They claimed it is now derelict. They said that if the government is unable to carry out a refurbishment, then it will need to provide them with new housing.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel