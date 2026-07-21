PICTURES: The world’s best aerial photographs revealed

The world's most spectacular views from above are showcased in these award winning images from the 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.
A large number of Siberian seagulls are seen here at Yamuna Ghat in Delhi during a migration across India. The birds start arriving here in November and move out in mid-March. This photograph forms part of a portfolio that won Azim Khan Ronnie the International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award. Picture: Azim Khan Ronnie/International Aerial Photographer of the Year
Selected from 1 587 entries submitted by professional and amateur photographers worldwide, the 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year competition celebrates the creativity, technical skill and storytelling power of aerial photography.
Here we bring you a selection of some of the best images recognised by the judges.