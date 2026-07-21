Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

PICTURES: The world’s best aerial photographs revealed

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

21 July 2026

09:15 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The world's most spectacular views from above are showcased in these award winning images from the 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

Aerial Photo Awards 2026 winners

A large number of Siberian seagulls are seen here at Yamuna Ghat in Delhi during a migration across India. The birds start arriving here in November and move out in mid-March. This photograph forms part of a portfolio that won Azim Khan Ronnie the International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award. Picture: Azim Khan Ronnie/International Aerial Photographer of the Year

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Selected from 1 587 entries submitted by professional and amateur photographers worldwide, the 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year competition celebrates the creativity, technical skill and storytelling power of aerial photography.

Here we bring you a selection of some of the best images recognised by the judges.

Aerial Photo Awards 2026 winners
A gathering of Warkaris during Maharashtra’s Wari pilgrimage forms a circular pattern around the central palkhi carrying sacred padukas. Dressed in white, devotees sit in rows, creating a powerful visual. Picture: Sanghamitra Sarkar/International Aerial Photographer of the Year
Aerial Photo Awards 2026 winners
The Golden Gate Bridge framed by its own iconic steel and suspension cables, overlooking the San Francisco Bay at dawn. Picture: Marcin Zajac/International Aerial Photographer of the Year
Aerial Photo Awards 2026 winners
Photographer Fabio Pappalettera explains: “I was riding in North East Italy and catching some stills of a wonderful white horse, when suddenly he rolled over to scratch his back, raising the dust – and I froze this epic moment forever!” Picture: Fabio Pappalettera/International Aerial Photographer of the Year
Aerial Photo Awards 2026 winners
Taken from a helicopter in the Namib Desert, Namibia. Shot in the late afternoon, a single oryx is seen walking on the dunes. Picture: Zhengze Xu/International Aerial Photographer of the Year
Aerial Photo Awards 2026 winners
A polar bear balances on the edge of an iceberg in East Greenland, using the height to scan the sea ice and test the wind. Picture: Rhiannon Lawler/International Aerial Photographer of the Year
Aerial Photo Awards 2026 winners
This is a unique basketball court in Kharkiv, Ukraine. While constructing the court designers came up with the decision not to remove this big oak tree in respect for nature. Picture: Kateryna Polishchuk/International Aerial Photographer of the Year
Aerial Photo Awards 2026 winners
The Park Royal on Pickering Road in Singapore. This photograph forms part of a portfolio that won Chin Leong Teo the second place award. Picture: Chin Leong Teo/International Aerial Photographer of the Year
Aerial Photo Awards 2026 winners
At sunset in Cappadocia, Yilki horses surge across the dusty plateau. These horses are raised by villagers and later released to roam free. Picture: Kah-Wai Lin/International Aerial Photographer of the Year
Aerial Photo Awards 2026 winners
Salt Works Walvis Bay, Namibia. Photographer Barbara Brown won third place for her portfolio, which included this image. Picture: Barbara Brown/International Aerial Photographer of the Year
Aerial Photo Awards 2026 winners
An aerial panorama of Iceland, with a gentle rainbow arching across the sky, casting soft hues over dark slopes and deep-blue waters, and a lone road winding toward distant shores. Picture: Abhijeet Sawant/International Aerial Photographer of the Year
Aerial Photo Awards 2026 winners
View of Cono de Arita at sunset, Puna de Atacama, Argentina. The perfectly shaped volcanic cone casts a long, geometric shadow across the vast salt flat, as light reveals its radial textures and the stark solitude of the high-altitude desert. Picture: Daniel Vine Garcia/International Aerial Photographer of the Year

More award winning images can be viewed on the Aerial Photographer of the Year site.

MORE PICTURES: Joburg Ballet brings The Bacchae to life in African-inspired production

Read more on these topics

gallery News Today photography pictures

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts High Court orders seizure of R325m empire of Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela
News Alleged mastermind Cat Matlala among accused as high-profile contract killing cases head to trial
News ‘Come and rescue your people’: Stranded Nigerians plead for evacuation as repatriation ends
South Africa ‘No risk to the public’: Ramokgopa defends Koeberg Nuclear safety
News Kubayi to ask Ramaphosa to suspend Idac chief Andrea Johnson

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News