24 hours in pictures, 21 July 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A person stands amid the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey building in Caraballeda, Venezuela, on July 20, 2026, following the June 24 earthquakes. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
Senior Crime Intelligence Officer Colonel Ismail Dawood appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on July 21, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that Dawood faces charges of intimidation and extortion involving approximately R3.5 million. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
A man sits on his donkey as he transports straw on a hot day near Bizerte on July 21, 2026. Tunisia has been experiencing a heatwave for a week, with temperatures exceeding 48 degrees celsius as people endure the ordeal of daily water and electricity cuts. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)
Spain’s midfielder Rodri holds their trophy as Spain’s players parade onboard an open-top bus through the streets of Madrid on July 20, 2026, one day after the national football team won their second World Cup title following a 1-0 victory against Argentina. Spain’s World Cup winners come back home to a heroes’ welcome in Madrid, where a million fans are expected to greet them after a night of raucous celebrations across the country. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
General views of the Montrose Mega City housing project in Randfontein, Rand West City Local Municipality, west of Johannesburg, 21 July 2026. The Gauteng government has spent R11 billion on the project, which was launched in 2017 to help address the province’s housing crisis. However, it has continued to deteriorate into a derelict symbol of alleged mismanagement and neglect by the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements (GDHS). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Dr Penuell Maduna (former Justice department minister) testifies at the Khampepe Commission Of Inquiry at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on July 21, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The inquiry was established to investigate allegations of political interference in the investigations of apartheid era crimes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Two men dive from a bridge into the Canal Saint-Martin during summer in Paris on July 20, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
A reporter approaches Larry the Cat before Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s first cabinet meeting, on July 21, 2026 in London, England. Andy Burnham appointed key members of his cabinet yesterday evening after becoming Prime Minister earlier in the day. He has pledged to decentralise power via “No 10 North, provide immediate cost of living “Breathing Space” and to end rough sleeping across England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Heavy machinery clears the rubble from a building in Srifa on July 21, 2026, after the Lebanese army deployed to the southern town. The Lebanese president was to meet with his US counterpart in Washington on July 21, as Beirut’s military moved into an area of the south under a deal with Israel to disarm Hezbollah. Lebanon is under pressure to prove that it can and will disarm the Iran-backed militant group, which Israel has set as a precondition for ending its occupation in southern Lebanon. (Photo by MAHMOUD ZAYYAT / AFP)
A motorist parks his bike in front of a wall mural along the street in Tehran on July 21, 2026. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on July 21 they hit US military targets including air defence systems in Bahrain and Kuwait, state news agency IRNA reported. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
An aerial view taken on July 20, 2026 shows a maze in a corn field showing Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) and US President Donald Trump as young children playing with a ball which is meant to represent Earth, at the Hof Luenemann farm in Selm, western Germany. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
An Egyptian boy flies a kite from the rooftop of his home opposite Sultan Qaytbay’s funerary complex during the inauguration of the mausoleum’s restored dome in Cairo on July 20, 2026. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe team’s Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel cycles to the finish line of the 16th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 26 km between Évian-les-Bains and Thonon-les-Bains in the French Alps, on July 21, 2026. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)
The UAE Air Force Fursan Al Emarat Display Team flying Hongdu L-15s perform during the Farnborough International Air Show 2026 at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre on July 20, 2026 in Farnborough, England. Farnborough International Airshow 2026 hosts leading innovators from the aerospace, aviation and defence industries. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)
A Taliban security personnel stands guard as he burns drugs in Daman district, in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province on July 20, 2026. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 20 July 2026