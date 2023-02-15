Pilot killed in light aircraft crash next to N14 in Centurion

Faizel Patel

One person has been killed in a light aircraft crash next to the N14 highway in Centurion.

It is understood the accident happened just after 8am in Knoppieslaagte on Wednesday.

Crashed in river

Emer-G-Med paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said when they arrived at scene they found the light fixed-wing aircraft in a river adjacent to the N14 highway.

He said there was only one occupant in the aircraft when it crashed.

“The pilot, who was the only occupant in the aircraft, was declared dead on arrival of paramedics. The scene was secured and handed over to the South African Police Service (Saps) and civil aviation authorities for further investigations and processes.”

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) told The Citizen they are looking into the crash of the light aircraft and would provide more details at a later stage.

Plane crash

Last month, two people were killed during a training flight when the light aircraft they were flying in crashed into the side of a mine dump alongside FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The SACAA said the crash happened at around 9am.

The aviation authority said a preliminary report would be issued in 30 days.

