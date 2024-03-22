‘We await Ramaphosa on KZN peace talks’ – IFP

The IFP wants three NEC members from each party to facilitate the talks.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it has suggested a way forward – to resolve the political impasse in KwaZulu-Natal – to ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and awaited his response.

IFP leader Velenkosi Hlabisa said he wrote a letter to the ANC leader on Thursday proposing ways to deal with the rising tension following the “microphone grabbing” incident between ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma and Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi last week.

Duma interrupted Buthelezi as he was about to complain about the provincial government’s treatment of the royal house.

Hlabisa’s briefing followed that of the provincial ANC on Wednesday, where secretary Bheki Mtolo insisted that Duma’s actions were justifiable.

Mtolo said Duma had prevented Buthelezi from “spoiling” last weekend’s 110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo that was held in KwaCeza, Zululand.

Violent clashes broke out between supporters of the parties, leaving 16 of them injured.

IFP wants top guns to intervene

According to Hlabisa, he received a letter from Mtolo on Wednesday seeking a peace dialogue with the IFP.

He said he instead wrote to Ramaphosa, proposing that NEC members from each side oversee the KwaZulu-Natal talks.

“I indicated to him [Mtolo] that I would respond once I had given the matter some thought. After careful consideration, I dispatched a letter to the president of the ANC, sharing how best we can deal with the KwaCeza incident as he also commented about it in public.

“I requested that our parties nominate three members from our respective NECs. These three aside members jointly facilitate the engagement of our PECs in KwaZulu-Natal, to ensure that we deliver the sustainable and desired result.

“We are now awaiting the response from the ANC president,” said Hlabisa.

He added that Mtolo has been informed about the correspondence to Ramaphosa.

Duma’s actions were widely condemned, with political commentators warning that tensions between the IFP and the ANC are peppering a fertile ground for political clashes ahead of the crucial May general elections.

The ANC could not be reached for comment.

