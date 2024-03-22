Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula hands herself over to police

She will reportedly make her first court appearance at 9am.

The heat has been on Mapisa-Nqakula after the Hawks, acting on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigative Directorate (ID) raided her home. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has reportedly handed herself over at the Pretoria Central Police Station.

This comes after Mapisa-Nqakula took special leave from her position amid the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations against her.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations and the attendant extensive media speculation, I have decided to take special leave from my position as Speaker of the National Assembly, effective immediately. This decision has been communicated to the Secretary of Parliament and to the President of the Republic in his capacity as Head of State,” said Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she also communicated her decision to take special leave to the African National Congress (ANC)

Arrest

According to a post on X by the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM) Bantu Holomisa, Mapisa-Nqakula has already been arrested.

“The Speaker has finally been arrested. She is inside the Pretoria Police Station. At 9am she will appear in the Criminal Court,” he wrote.

The Speaker has finally been arrested . She is inside the Pretoria Police Station. At 9am she will appear in the Criminal Court. — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) March 22, 2024

The Citizen spoke to police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo, who is yet to confirmed the arrest of Mapisa-Nqakula.

[BREAKING NEWS] National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has handed herself over at the Pretoria Central Police Station and will appear in court at 9AM.



Tune into #Newzroom405 for more details. pic.twitter.com/NXMHiKDIEy — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 22, 2024

Corruption

The heat has been on Mapisa-Nqakula after the Hawks, acting on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigative Directorate (ID) raided her home in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The Hawks‘ raid follows an investigation into allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula received and solicited at least R2.3m in cash from a former military contractor during her tenure as defence minister.

The accusations against Mapisa-Nqakula were reportedly made in a sworn affidavit submitted to the Investigative Directorate by Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the owner of Umkhombe Marine.

The freight and logistics company allegedly scored R210 million in SANDF tenders in 2019, while the businesswoman was married to the military health services’ deputy surgeon-general, Noel Ndhlovu.

