Police interview 6 persons of interest in Palesa Malatji murder

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

Gauteng police have confirmed that they have conducted interviews with six people considered to be persons of interest in relation to the devastating case of Palesa Malatji’s rape and murder.

Palesa Malatji’s murder

The lifeless body of the 17-year-old teenager was discovered last Friday near a local school in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria. This tragic incident happened after she had gone missing on Thursday after she attended extra classes at her school, Ntsako Secondary School.

The Grade 12 pupil’s murder has sent shockwaves through the community and led to calls for the arrest of the suspects behind her killing.

ALSO READ: Soshanguve pupils march to local police station after brutal rape, murder of matric pupil

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili says a team of detectives put together to investigate Malatji’s murder is working around the clock and following all leads in order to crack the case.

Muridili said the team has so far brought in six persons of interest for interviews.

Internal disciplinary process

She also confirmed that the station commander of Rietgat Police Station instituted an internal disciplinary process for the police officers that allegedly failed to help Malatji’s family when they reported her missing last Thursday.

It is alleged that the police officers on duty told the family that they were not able to assist, which is contrary to the process that the police should follow when a missing person is reported, especially a minor.

“The station commander of Rietgat has started with the necessary procedure to institute an internal disciplinary process for the members that allegedly failed to provide a service to the family of Palesa Malatji.

“Omitting to perform services needed by the community is seen as a serious offence as it brings the service into disrepute,” said Muridili in a statement.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has also strongly condemned the laxity of the officers that allegedly refused to help the Malatji family.

“We do not have room for any complicity when it comes to providing services to our vulnerable groups. Children have a right to be and feel safe. We will deal decisively with those that are found guilty for failing to do their job,” said Mawela.

The public has been encouraged to report any service complaints against members of the South African Police Service.

NOW READ: Driver arrested after 5 pupils die in crash on way to school in Cape Town