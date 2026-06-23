Hijacked car seized at Nicolway Mall, one arrested

Four other suspects are on the run.

Police and private security units have recovered a hijacked vehicle at Nicolway Shopping Centre in Johannesburg, arresting one suspect after a high-speed chase linked to a Norwood case.

Four other suspects are on the run.

Chase

Highway Patrol officers spotted the circulated vehicle along Main Road and Bryanston Drive on Monday, sparking a pursuit that ended near the mall.

Police said about five suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot, but one was arrested in a coordinated operation involving JMPD, Randburg Saps, 24/7 Security, Night Guard and Beagle Watch.

“A search of the vehicle uncovered two signal‑jamming devices, false registration plates, gloves, car‑breaking implements and a Toyota Prado licence disc tied to a Sandton case. Checks confirmed the vehicle itself had been reported stolen in Norwood.”

Search

Police commended the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and private security partners, vowing to track down the remaining suspects.

Investigations continue as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle vehicle‑related crime networks in Gauteng.

Murder

Meanwhile, the Western Cape police service has been rocked by tragedy after a 47‑year‑old off‑duty sergeant was gunned down while visiting a relative in Khayelitsha.

The police officer was killed on Sunday afternoon, with detectives now probing the brazen attack that has left colleagues and family reeling.

Shooting

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“Official reports indicate that the 47-year-old SA Police Service (Saps) member was in the Khayelitsha area visiting a relative when two gunmen entered the relative’s place in Town Two at approximately 14:55.

“They fired multiple shots at him and fled in a vehicle. A murder docket was subsequently opened at Lingelethu Saps, and the motive for the shooting incident is the subject of the police investigation,” Saps said.

Condolences

Western Cape police management has expressed condolences to the deceased police official’s family and colleagues.

Hawks detectives are probing the murder.