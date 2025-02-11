Popular Tzaneen surgeon rushed to ICU after snake encounter: What to do you if you get bitten

Tzaneen surgeon Dr Alex Revelas has survived a puff adder bite and is home recovering after a close encounter on his farm last month saw him rushed to ICU.

The surgeon has his own farm near Thabazimbi in Limpopo. Although he practices in town, he also farms in his spare time, where he ran into a puff adder.

According to Wild Explained, Puff adders often live very close to humans and are responsible for more snake bite fatalities than any other African snake.

The Letaba Herald reported that Dr Revelas was rushed to a hospital in the area where he was treated and airlifted to Pretoria for further treatment.

“The anti-venom serum worked, and he received hyperbaric oxygen treatment for five days to treat the wound and complications from the snakebite,” his wife Laura said.

What about his practice?

For now, Dr Revelas’ practice remains shut while he recovers.

“We are thankful to him back home and grateful for all the prayers and messages of support,” Laura added.

Are puff adders dangerous?

Wild Explained that puff adder is a primarily ambush predator, relying on camouflage and patiently waiting to catch unsuspecting prey.

They have a cytotoxic venom that is capable of killing a person in a day if left untreated.

The cytotoxins in the venom cause quite severe tissue damage around the affected area, leading to swelling and pain. If left untreated, this tissue could die.

Neurotoxins also affect the nervous system, causing paralysis and respiratory distress.

What do when bitten by a puff adder?

If you are bitten you should:

Wash the affected area to remove any excess venom from the skin. Use clean water or a medi-wipe.

Put a ‘cold compress’ on the bite but you are urged not to apply ice packs. A cold compress could be a bandage or other material soaked in cool water.

Seek urgent medical help and to try staying calm in the process.

